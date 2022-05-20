Memorial for Playwright Arthur Giron to Take Place at the Cherry Lane Theatre

Arthur Giron, playwright, passed away February 2, 2022. A memorial for Giron will be taking place at the Cherry Lane Theatre, Thursday, May 26 at noon, open to the public.



He co-wrote the Broadway musical Amazing Grace (2015) with Christopher Smith. In over twenty plays spanning the areas of social justice, political corruption and science, his work has been performed in the U.S. and abroad. Among them, Emilie's Voltaire which recently played in the U.S., Portugal and Australia. Alfred Molina and Jessica Chastain starred in L.A. Theatre Works' Moving Bodies about Richard Feynman. The New York Times praised A Dream of Wealth for its "passion and ample compassion." Edith Stein has been widely produced throughout the world, including New York's Playhouse 91. He received the Los Angeles Critics' Award for Outstanding Achievement in Writing (twice) and the Galileo Prize for illuminating scientific innovation. In addition, he was awarded three commissions from The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation as well as commissions from the Metropolitan Opera Guild and the New York Shakespeare Festival. A passionate educator, he was the former head of the Graduate Playwriting program at Carnegie Mellon University and a participant with the Playwrights and Directors Unit of The Actors Studio. His credo was one of encouragement, redemption and he implored all he met to be bold. Arthur was a proud Founding Member of Ensemble Studio Theatre in New York, where he lived with his wife Mariluz Giron who survives him.

Presentations by Ensemble Studio Theater's Billy Carden and Graeme Gillis; Angelina Fiordellisi, Artistic Director Emeritus, Cherry Lane Theater; Susan Einhorn, Director; Carnegie Mellon tributes from the Broadway and Off-Broadway theater community; performances from Arthur's plays by Broadway actresses Trisha Jeffrey (Little Shop of Horrors, Motown, Rent, All Shook Up, Rent) and Laiona Michelle (Little Girl Blue, Amazing Grace). Pittsburgh theater tributes from Lisbeth Bartlett and composer Kim Sherman;

Songs performed by Michael Simon Hall (I Know This Much is True, The Politician) and Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill); Pianists Seth Weinstein and Scott Lewis, and Broadway's Amazing Grace team Chris Smith, Carolyn Rossi Copeland and Kim Weild. Program subject to change.

