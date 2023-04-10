Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Melodia Women's Choir Of NYC Presents ALWAYS SOMETHING SINGS: WOMEN'S VOICES THROUGH THE AGES

The program takes listeners on a journey through time spanning twelve centuries, weaving together stories of courageous women and their achievements.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Melodia Women's Choir Of NYC Presents ALWAYS SOMETHING SINGS: WOMEN'S VOICES THROUGH THE AGES

Celebrating Melodia's 20th anniversary, the treble ensemble uplifts the victories and voices of women. The program takes listeners on a journey through time spanning twelve centuries, weaving together stories of courageous women and their achievements with themes of perseverance, resilience, and hope. "Always Something Sings: Women's Voices Through the Ages" is Melodia Women's Choir's spring concert on May 6, 2023 at 7:30pm in New York City, conducted by Artistic Director, Cynthia Powell.

"Not only are Melodians singing all of this beautiful music, but they've written personal stories about women's quest for knowledge, standing up for working women, women of color in the arts, and women's actions for peace. I love that our singers are so intimately involved," says Artistic Director & Conductor, Cynthia Powell.

The concert will feature a musical selection of rarely-heard gems and Melodia favorites, including works by Hildegard von Bingen, Abbie Betinis, and Ola Gjeilo. Other highlights include Judy Collins' rendition of "Bread and Roses," excerpts of Melodia-commissioned works by composers Allison Sniffin and Cevanne Horrocks-Hopayian, a New York premiere by Emily Mason, and a new edition of Margaret Bonds' "Sleep Song." The string quartet will also perform Florence B. Price's "Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint," each movement drawing from a different spiritual.

"The program we are presenting this season celebrates Melodia's 20th anniversary by sharing the voices of women - their accomplishments and music - through history," said Jennifer Clarke, Melodia's Founder and Executive Director.

The instrumentalists include Allison Sniffin, piano and organ; Jessica Park and Keiko Tokunaga, violins; Gizem Yucel, viola, and Ani Kalayjian, cello, bringing their nationally recognized talents alongside the treble ensemble. Melodia Women's Choir, celebrating its 20th year, has established a reputation as the premier women's choir of NYC. To date, Melodia has performed 36 concerts of works written for women's voices, presented 12 world premieres (including nine original commissioned works from women composers) and performed with more than 100 leading female instrumentalists.

Called "riveting" by The New York Times, Melodia has performed at Symphony Space, Merkin Concert Hall, DiMenna Center for Classical Music and the Church of Saint Ignatius Loyola, among many other venues. Melodia has been recognized by the NYC Council for delighting listeners with high quality musical performances and "for fostering greater harmony throughout our community and beyond."

Live concert

Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 PM

Holy Apostles, 296 Ninth Avenue (at 28th Street), Chelsea, New York City

Concert Information: melodiawomenschoirnyc.org/melodia-womens-choir-in-concert/

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors in advance; tickets at the door are $25. Order tickets at: Click Here

Virtual Concert

Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 PM EST (FREE)

The concert will be broadcast via YouTube for those who cannot attend in person. Free admission; register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/always-something-sings-melodia-womens-choir-virtual-spring-concert-tickets-558274001567

For more about Melodia Women's Choir, visit melodiawomenschoirnyc.org.




