Meg Toohey, The WAITRESS Band & Friends Come Together for Livestream Concert From Rockwood Music Hall
Tune in on November 9th at 8 p.m. ET.
On November 9th at 8 p.m. ET, Meg Toohey, The Waitress Band, and a few special guests will come together for a livestream concert at Rockwood Music Hall. The show comes just after Toohey released "Lucky Streak," a song she recorded with The Waitress Band that featured Sara Bareilles.
Toohey, who played guitar in Waitress on Broadway, wrote the song to honor her late friend Nick Cordero, who starred in the original Waitress cast and passed away from COVID-19 in June. The Waitress Band and Waitress writer Sara Bareilles came together for a remote recording session as a celebration of Cordero's life and those he loved.
Listen to "Lucky Streak" here!
The show at Rockwood Music Hall will bring Toohey and The Waitress Band together to perform "Lucky Streak" live for the first time. Tickets went on sale October 21 at RockwoodMusicHall.com.
