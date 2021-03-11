Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Spotlight on Patti Murin!

It might be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Broadway favorite Patti Murin, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

I got to tell a middle school that they would be putting on a production of "Frozen" this year! That was super fun for me.

Who are you a super fan of?

Justin Guarini! Both as a performer and as a human. I feel very fortunate to count him as a friend. His heart is one of the biggest in the business.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I'm allergic to carrots and apples!

When it's finally announced that Broadway is returning, what's the first thing you'll do?

Buy a ticket to whatever show I can!

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

Hadestown! I just love that show and as moving as it is already, I can't even imagine the electric energy in that theatre when they finally get to tell their story again.

Patti Murin is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney's "Frozen" on Broadway. Previous Broadway credits include Wicked, Xanadu, and the title role in Lysistrata Jones. She has also been seen in the Hallmark Channel movies "Love On Iceland" and "Holiday For Heroes," and recurring roles on NBC's "Chicago Med" (Dr. Nina Shore) , and "Royal Pains" (Ava).