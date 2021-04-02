Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Laura Osnes Can't Wait to Get Back to MOULIN ROUGE!

It might still be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know one of Broadway's favorite leading ladies, Laura Osnes, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the most fun shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

My most exciting shout out video was getting to help a fan propose to his girlfriend!

Who are you a super fan of?

I'm a super fan of Victoria Clark. Or Mary Beth Peil. I'd take some wisdom and love from them in a video shoutout any day!

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

In third grade gym class, I got "Student of The Unit" in Weight Lifting. HAHAHA!

When it's finally announced that Broadway is returning, what's the first thing you'll do?

Take a deep breath and have a moment of celebratory gratitude for all my friends who finally get to return to their shows.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

Moulin Rouge, baby! I still haven't seen it and must go support Aaron T., Danny B., and that stellar cast ASAP.

Laura Osnes is a two-time Tony Award nominee for her memorable performances in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award) and Bonnie & Clyde. Other Broadway: Bandstand, Anything Goes, South Pacific, Grease. She can currently be seen starring in the Hallmark original movies One Royal Holiday, A Homecoming For The Holidays, and In The Key Of Love, and has guest-starred in Fosse/Verdon (F/X), Dynasty (CW), and Elementary (CBS).