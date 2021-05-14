Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Cailen Fu Can't Wait to Get Back to HADESTOWN and SIX!

It might still be a bit before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Mean Girls vet Cailen Fu, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

I had a whole lot of fun recording this ridiculous, riff-y happy birthday where the fan asked me to do some of my best, worst riffs on the traditional "Happy Birthday" song for her friend. That was hilarious to record.

Who are you a super fan of?

Oh jeez, so many people! Jessie Mueller and Audra McDonald are two of my favorites.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I'm a HUGE scaredy-cat!! Snakes, clowns, scary movies-no thank you!

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

How can I choose just one?! Definitely, Hadestown or SIX! I've been dying to see both of these shows.

Cailen Fu is in the Broadway cast of MEAN GIRLS as the standby for Regina George and Gretchen Wieners! She is a New York based actor, singer and voice over artist. She graduated from UC Irvine with her BFA in Musical Theatre and Honors in Acting.