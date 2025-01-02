Meet the Next On Stage Finalists: Patrick Ford

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just weeks ago we learned which talented contestants will move forward to the finale of Next On Stage, sponsored by AMDA! The Top 3 are getting ready to show us what they've got in New York City, as they prepare to perform at the famed 54 Below on January 19.

Learn more about the competition.

Who will win the competition? You'll have to tune into the live finale on Sunday, January 19 to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Patrick Ford from Gainesville, Florida.

What do you love the most about performing?

Meeting new people, showing off my talent, and learning new skills for different characters.

What's a role that you'd love to play someday and why?

The D’Ysquith Family in A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder because I saw a very funny production of it at a theater in my hometown, and I think it would be a great acting challenge for me to play all of the different characters.

Is there a theatre educator who has had a big impact on you as a performer?

Jackie Collins (Middle school theater director) got me started into theater, and Daniel Lytton (High school theater director) is helping me grow as a performer.

Share a fun fact about yourself!

My fingers are very flexible!

Watch Patrick's performances so far...

Week 4:

Week 3:

Week 2:

Week 1: