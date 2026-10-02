Listen: Kara Lindsay and More Sing 'Behind' From THAT PARENTING MUSICAL
The full album features Christopher Jackson, Bonnie Milligan, and other Broadway stars.
That Parenting Musical (Studio Cast Album) will be released in streaming and digital formats on Friday, October 23. The first single “Behind” – performed by Kara Lindsay, star of Broadway's Newsies, Wicked and beyond – is available now. Listen here!
The album also features Christopher Jackson, Bonnie Milligan, Max Mendoza Crumm, Vidushi Goyal, and Scott Rathbun. That Parenting Musical, which ran off-Broadway in 2024, features book, music and lyrics by Graham and Kristina Fuller. The album is produced by Ian Kagey, Dan Graeber, Graham Fuller, and Kristina Fuller, with Blue i Productions LLC and 19K Productions, LLC serving as executive producers. Casting of the album is by Eisenberg Casting, Daryl Eisenberg, CSA. The album's orchestrations are by Dan Graeber, who also serves as music director. To pre-order or pre-save That Parenting Musical, please visit the label HERE.
The musical, which focuses particularly on early parenting from a child's birth through kindergarten, was first developed in Colorado, including stints at CenterStage Theatre Company, the Mizel Arts Center Wolf Theater, and Town Hall Arts Center. The show transferred to New York in 2023 for further development, which culminated in a 2024 Off-Broadway production at Theatre Row in New York City, produced by Ember Productions.
The show follows two bleary-eyed young parents as they trudge through the trenches and discover their post-baby identities. In an evening of new-parent Greatest Hits, a foul-mouthed toddler zeroes in on “The Most Dangerous Thing In The Room”; a chronically-overlooked younger sibling sings the “Second Child Blues”; a mom trio celebrates yoga pants in an R&B love song to the “official mom uniform”; Dad discovers he's not the “ice-cream and movie-night cool parent” but rather the “do your homework real parent” amid a kiddo sugar-crash; and Mom retrieves a sticky, hair-covered pacifier from the floor of an airport bathroom while her baby screams bloody murder and her flight boards without her.
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