Listen: Kara Lindsay and More Sing 'Behind' From THAT PARENTING MUSICAL

That Parenting Musical (Studio Cast Album) will be released in streaming and digital formats on Friday, October 23. The first single “Behind” – performed by Kara Lindsay, star of Broadway's Newsies, Wicked and beyond – is available now. Listen here!

The album also features Christopher Jackson, Bonnie Milligan, Max Mendoza Crumm, Vidushi Goyal, and Scott Rathbun. That Parenting Musical, which ran off-Broadway in 2024, features book, music and lyrics by Graham and Kristina Fuller. The album is produced by Ian Kagey, Dan Graeber, Graham Fuller, and Kristina Fuller, with Blue i Productions LLC and 19K Productions, LLC serving as executive producers. Casting of the album is by Eisenberg Casting, Daryl Eisenberg, CSA. The album's orchestrations are by Dan Graeber, who also serves as music director. To pre-order or pre-save That Parenting Musical, please visit the label HERE.

The musical, which focuses particularly on early parenting from a child's birth through kindergarten, was first developed in Colorado, including stints at CenterStage Theatre Company, the Mizel Arts Center Wolf Theater, and Town Hall Arts Center. The show transferred to New York in 2023 for further development, which culminated in a 2024 Off-Broadway production at Theatre Row in New York City, produced by Ember Productions.

The show follows two bleary-eyed young parents as they trudge through the trenches and discover their post-baby identities. In an evening of new-parent Greatest Hits, a foul-mouthed toddler zeroes in on “The Most Dangerous Thing In The Room”; a chronically-overlooked younger sibling sings the “Second Child Blues”; a mom trio celebrates yoga pants in an R&B love song to the “official mom uniform”; Dad discovers he's not the “ice-cream and movie-night cool parent” but rather the “do your homework real parent” amid a kiddo sugar-crash; and Mom retrieves a sticky, hair-covered pacifier from the floor of an airport bathroom while her baby screams bloody murder and her flight boards without her.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 11 Hrs 42 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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