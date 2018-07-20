Meet the Cast of PRETTY WOMAN- Now in Previews!

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, begins performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre today, Friday, July 20, 2018.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self-discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl(Groundhog Day, Rocky) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Ezra Knight (Cymbeline) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster and Darius Wright.

Get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!

Samantha Barks (Vivian Ward): Samantha Barks garnered rave reviews and acclaim for her performance as Éponine in Universal's film adaptation of Les Misérables, directed by Tom Hooper starring alongside Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried, and Anne Hathaway. She received the Breakout Award at Glamour Magazine's Women of the Year Awards, Best Female Newcomer by the Empire Awards, the Spotlight Award from the Hollywood Film Festival, and was nominated for Young British Performer of the Year by the London Critics Circle. In 2008, Barks competed in the UK television program "I'd Do Anything" in which she was one of the finalists in a search for a new, unknown lead to play Nancy in a West End revival of Oliver!. Barks' career on the West End includes starring in The Donmar Warehouse's production of City of Angels, Honeymoon in Vegas, Oliver!, The Last Five Years and Les Misérables. Other theater credits include Velma in the Los Angeles Philharmonic's production of Chicago at The Hollywood Bowl, and her critically acclaimed performance of the title role in the world premiere of Amelie at Berkley Rep. Barks' film credits include The Christmas Candle, Bitter Harvest, The Revenger and Interlude in Prague.

Andy Karl (Edward Lewis): Andy Karl most recently won the Olivier Award, Drama Desk Award, and earned his third Tony Award nomination for his starring role in Broadway's Groundhog Day. Since then he has filmed the lead role in the independent film, "Faraway Eyes," with Christina Ricci and the ABC comedy pilot, "Staties," for director Rob Bowman. This summer he appeared in an incredible staged concert of "On The Town" with the Boston Pops directed by Kathleen Marshall. Karl tours with his wife, Orfeh, performing concerts in support of the album they released in the fall.

Orfeh (Kit): Orfeh was last on Broadway as Paulette in Legally Blonde: The Musical for which she was nominated for the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Orfeh's other Broadway credits include Saturday Night Fever, The Gershwin's Fascinating Rhythm and Footloose. Off- Broadway credits include Love, Loss, and What I Wore, The Great American Trailer Park Musical and Love, Janis. Television and film work includes Sleeping with the Fishes (with Gina Rodgriguez), Across the Universe, "Film U," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent", "Sex and the City" and "Chappelle's Show." She has performed at Lincoln Center with her husband, Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Andy Karl, and in numerous Broadway benefits including Hair for the Actors Fund (Grammy nomination). Her extensive recording career includes music with '90s top-40 group Or- N-More. She has performed with many music icons from legends the O'Jays to Chaka Khan. Her solo CD, "What Do You Want From Me" and latest single, "Forget My Name" are available on iTunes, as well as her most recent release, a live album titled "Legally Bound" that she and her husband recorded at Feinstein's/54 Below. Twitter: @official_orfeh, IG: @orfeh

Eric Anderson (Mr. Thompson): Eric Anderson most recently originated the role of Cal in the hit Broadway musical Waitress. He has been a member of the original Broadway casts of Kinky Boots, The Last Ship, Rocky, and Soul Doctor, where he starred as "Shlomo Carlebach"; a role that garnered him a Drama Desk nomination. Eric made his Broadway debut as "Stewpot" in Lincoln Center's Tony- Award winning revival of Rodger's and Hammerstein's South Pacific. The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle honored him with the inaugural Joel Hirschhorn award for outstanding achievement in musical theatre. Eric made his feature film debut in the highly- anticipated film The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman. Television credits include "Elementary," "The Good Wife," "Mysteries Of Laura," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Alias," and "Live At Lincoln Center." He is married to Jessica Rush; together they have a beautiful daughter named Elliot.

Jason Danieley (Philip Stuckey): Jason Danieley has starred on Broadway in Chicago, The Visit, Next to Normal, Curtains (for which he received an Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Full Monty (also on London's West End) and Candide (Theatre World Award and a Drama Desk nomination). Mr. Danieley's Off-Broadway credits include Floyd Collins, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Dream True, Strike Up the Band and Trojan Women. Regional credits include Can-Can(Papermill), Secondhand Lions (5th Avenue), Sunday in the Park With George (Chicago Shakespeare, for which he received a Jefferson nomination) and The Highest Yellow, for which he won the Helen Hayes Award. Jason has appeared on PBS Concerts including "South Pacific" (Carnegie Hall), "Carousel" (New York Philharmonic), "Ring Them Bells: The Music of Kander & Ebb," "Sondheim! The Birthday Concert" (New York Philharmonic), and has performed extensively at symphonic, cabaret and concert halls around the world. For a list of Jason's albums and more information, please visit www.JasonDanieley.com.

Ezra Knight (James Morse): Most recent- Alfieri in Ivo van Hove's A View From The Bridge, Goodman Theatre Chicago. Broadway: Cymbeline, Lincoln Center; Festen, Music Box; The Lion King, Hafen Theater, Hamburg Germany. Off-Broadway: Merchant of Venice, Oroonoko, Coriolanus, TFANA; Julius Caesar, King Lear, Public Theatre/NYSF. TV: "Daredevil" (s3), "Quantico," "Billions," "The Following," "The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods," "Law & Order." Film: The Abandoned, ADDicted, Blood, Sand & Gold, Straight Outa Tomkins, Final, Table One, Symposium (short film).

Allison Blackwell (Violetta, Ensemble): Broadway: A Night With Janis Joplin (Aretha Franklin), The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, The Lion King. Live from Lincoln Center's Sweeney Todd and Show Boat. Symphony concerts and regional theatre across the nation. M.M The Boston Conservatory. B.A. Spelman College. Love to my family, KMR and Telsey. For Leontyne Price and Maria Callas. allisonblackwell.com

Tommy Bracco (Giulio, Ensemble): New York Theater: Disney's Newsies, The Hairy Ape at The Park Avenue Armory. TV/ Film: Newsies The Musical Live, Fourth Man Out, "Nurse Jackie." Endless gratitude to my family, Stewart Talent & Debbi. Dedicating this performance to my incredible younger brother, Philip, who I look up to everyday!

Brian Cali (Alfredo, U/s Happy Man/mr. Thompson, U/s James Morse, Ensemble): Broadway: Master Class. NYC: City Center's Encores! The Most Happy Fella, The Golden Apple; Live from Lincoln Center's Show Boat. National Tour: Sister Act. Regional: Kennedy Center, Fulton Theatre, North Carolina Theatre, Tuacahn. Opera: LA Opera. TV: HBO's "Vinyl," "Boardwalk Empire." Many thanks to Dee(tvb), Kathy, Jerry, Will and Telsey & Co.

Robby Clater (David Morse, Ensemble): Robby is thrilled to join this spectacular cast. Credits include Connected, 59E59 (Jeremy), Smokey Joe's Cafe(Adrian), Dreamgirls w/ Jennifer Holliday (Band), Grease directed by Carol Culver (Kenickie). Readings and workshops include The Time Of Nick (Nick Claus), First Kids (Charles Francis Adams), and The Steven Schwartz Project. Thanks CKT!

Anna Eilinsfeld (Scarlett, U/s Vivian Ward, Ensemble): Broadway: American Psycho (OBC), Kinky Boots, Wicked. Regional and Tour: Wicked, Evita (Eva Peron), Les Miserables (Marriott Lincolnshire). Television: Voice of Ainsley Earhardt on Stephen Colbert's "Our Cartoon President," "Royal Pains," "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll," "The Following," "Manhattan Love Story," "Blue Bloods." Film: How To Be Single (New Line Cinema). Graduate Northwestern University. @annaeilinsfeld

Lauren Lim Jackson (Ensemble): Broadway: Motown, Memphis, Wonderland, Finian's Rainbow. Film/TV: The Post, "The Blacklist," "Shades of Blue," "Jessica Jones," "Daredevil," "Deadbeat," Bikini Moon, When We Grow Up, Strange Past, "Smash," The Smurfs. Harvard graduate and proud feminist of BNMT. Thanks to Kriendler/Super. Fav roles to date: Mrs. Oddo and Mommy. Insta: @limmyjack

Renee Marino (Ensemble, Dance Captain, Assistant To The Choreographer): Mary Delgado in Clint Eastwood's Jersey Boys film. Broadway: West Side Story (Rosalia), Jersey Boys (Mary Delgado), Chaplin and Wonderland. Tours: Cats, Disney's High School Musical and Jersey Boys. TV: Weird Loners. LA: Damn Yankees (Lola), Danny and the Deep Blue Sea (Roberta). Proud Wagner College graduate. To my husband Michael, thank you for our love story! reneemarino.com

Ellyn Marie Marsh (U/s Kit Deluca, Ensemble): Broadway/OBC: Enron, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and Kinky Boots. Creator of the web series "Turning the Tables," mom to the most hilarious daughter (Lola), and Trader Joe's enthusiast. Thanks to Jerry, Will and Joey T. Show dedicated to Mom, Mike, John, Joe and Fairy Godmothers. @ellynmarsh

Jillian Mueller (U/s Vivian Ward, Ensemble): 1st National tours: Dirty Dancing (Baby), Flashdance The Musical (Alex Owens), American Idiot and Memphis. Broadway: Bye Bye Birdie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. TV: "The Last O.G." (TBS), "Law & Order: SVU," "One Bad Choice" (MTV), "A Gifted Man" (CBS). Love to CESD, Mckeon/ Myones, mom, dad, Jack and my JD. @jillian_mueller

Jake Odmark (U/s Edward Lewis, U/s Philip Stuckey, Ensemble): Broadway: Spider-man: Turn Off The Dark, Kinky Boots; TV/FILM: "Mindhunter" (Netflix), "Drew" (CBS), "Public Morals" (TNT), In Godless Times (StemEnt), Duress (White Night Films); Love to my amazing family and friends! Thank you so much to Paula, Jerry, Will, and Kathy! @JakeOdmark

Jennifer Sanchez (Rachel, U/s Kit Deluca, Ensemble): Broadway: Sunday in the Park with George, On Your Feet, Spider-man, Ghost, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, West Side Story. Off-Broadway: Little Miss Sunshine, I'm Getting My Act Together. Thank you, Jerry. Love you mom. For Skinny Marie. @hennihennisanchez

Matthew Stocke (U/s Happy Man/mr. Thompson, U/s Philip Stuckey, Ensemble): Broadway: Sting's The Last Ship, Rock of Ages, The Wedding Singer, The Boy From Oz with Hugh Jackman, The Full Monty and TITANIC; L.A.: WICKED; NY Public: Sondheim's Road Show and LaChiusa's GIANT; T.V.: "Cops and Lawyers and Perps;" Love to Mom; Proud AEA member and CMU grad.

Alex Michael Stoll (U/s Edward Lewis, Ensemble, Fight Captain): Broadway: West Side Story, Evita, If/Then, Spiderman, American Psycho. TV/Film: "Gossip Girl," "Smash," A Million Ways to Die in the West. Regional: La Jolla Playhouse, the Ahmanson, Walnut Street Theater, Dallas Theatre Center. Love to my family, I've always got your back.

Alan Wiggins (U/s James Morse, Ensemble): Thrilled to be a part of Pretty Woman! Broadway: The Lion King, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Regional: Olney (Joseph...Dreamcoat - Helen Hayes nom.), Sacramento Music Circus (Sister Act), Fulton Theater (Miss Saigon). Thanks to our amazing creative team, to everyone at the Mine, and to my family for their love and support. @adubbs26

Darius Wright (Ensemble): A dream come true! Broadway: A Bronx Tale. Tour: Matilda. Regional: Goodspeed, Riverside, MTWichita, Lyric OKC. Hometown: HTX. OCU grad. Fun fact: Mom's favorite movie! Much love to: My family, friends, and my peeps over at HCKR. Everything happens for a reason. Trust yourself. Love wins! www.DariusWright.com @DariusAWright

Jessica Crouch (Swing): National Tour: We Will Rock You (u/s Killer Queen, Oz). Regional: Pittsburgh CLO, Sacramento Music Circus, Bay Street Theatre, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Flatrock Playhouse. Endless love to my family and friends, and big thanks to the Pretty Woman team, Telsey, and ATB. www.jessica-crouch.com @jessgoober

Nico DeJesus (Swing): Broadway Debut! Film: Disney's Newsies the Broadway Musical. TV: Disney's Shake it Up and MTV's Awkward. National Tour: Disney's Newsies. In the Heights with Broadway Center Stage at the Kennedy Center. Thanks to God, my family, Mom and Dad, MSA, Greg, Telsey, Jerry, and my fiance Paige. Follow me @nicoofjesus

Matt Farcher (Swing): This is Matt's Broadway debut and as he says, "its pretty darn kool." Matt attended Pace University's BFA Program and has worked at numerous regional and off-Broadway theaters since. All my love to The Farcher's and my Beauty. Keep on keepin' on!

Jesse Wildman Foster (Swing): Broadway: Dr. Zhivago, Ghost. National Tours: Jersey Boys, Chicago, Guys & Dolls. Film: The Irishmen. Former Radio City Rockette. So much love & gratitude to Jerry, Telsey + Co, Avalon, Marianne Wells, Dr. Galli, my family, my guardian angel, and, hands down the best guy I know, Drew.

