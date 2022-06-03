Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: Broadway for All

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Khiyon Hursey and Osh Ashruf from Broadway for All!

Quick Facts About Broadway for All

Their Award: Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre

About: Broadway For All (BFA) is a Manhattan-based national organization that equips young artists and professionals with the programming, community, and vision to build a more inclusive and powerful arts industry. Founded in 2012 by Osh Ashruf (Ghanimah) through Harvard University's Presidential Public Service Fellowship program, BFA strategically integrates teens of diverse socio-economic statuses, ethnic identities, and zip codes - who were designed not to meet - and bursts ideological bubbles to foster discourse among the young artists. Through donor-funded programming, students train with stage and screen trailblazers while exchanging ideas and expanding their worldviews to develop into passionate artists and socially conscious leaders. Today, BFA operates: its flagship Summer Conservatory (with tracks in Musical Theater, Drama Performance, Playwriting, and TV/Film Production); BFA 365, to coach alumni applying to arts high schools and colleges; and Access For All, to coach historically excluded communities to experiences in theater and arts entertainment. Learn more at broadwayforall.org.

Watch below as Khiyon and Osh tells us more about what this honor means to them!