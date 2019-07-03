Meet The Current Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN On Broadway!

Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, is currently in its third record-smashing year at the Music Box Theatre. Following the success of the Broadway production, a national tour launched soon after, bringing the story across North America. A sit-down production made its way to Toronto earlier this year, and will be followed by a West End production set to debut in October 2019 at the Noel Coward Theatre.

It takes a whole lot of heart and heaps of talent to bring this Tony-winning tear-jerker to life, and the incredible current company of the Broadway production has all that and more.

Thanks to the sensational cast currently telling Evan's tale eight times a week, this groundbreaking musical is as emotionally potent as ever, illuminating the turbulent inner lives of teens and the need for communication between parents and their children nightly.

Below, meet the actors currently getting found in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen !

Broadway debut! 2018 Roger Rees Award and National High School Musical Theatre Award (Jimmy Award) Winner.

Mallory Bechtel has been singing and dancing most of her life. A 2018 honors high school graduate, she will relocate to New York to continue her theatre pursuits and studies. Currently Mallory can be seen in the A24 hit, Hereditary and starred this season in an episode of "Law & Order: SVU."

Lisa has starred as Donna in Mamma Mia!, Elphaba in Wicked, Cleo in Twyla Tharp's The Times They Are A-Changin', Amneris in Aida, and Marion in Woman in White. Additional New York and regional credits: Roundabout's Ordinary Days (Claire), Comedy of Tenors (Tatiana), Winter's Tale (Hermione), Hamlet (Gertrude), August: Osage County (Ivy), Sister Play (Anna), The Will Rogers Follies (Betty), Victor Victoria (Victoria), Cabaret (Sally), Side Show (Violet), and Evita (Eva). Lisa is on the Acting faculty at Missouri State University and has her MFA in Classical Acting. Thanks to Liz Rosier and my husband, songwriter Craig Carnelia.

Jennifer Laura Thompson is thrilled to reprise her role as Cynthia after a run Off-Broadway at Second Stage and at Arena Stage (Helen Hayes nomination). Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It (Eileen Evergreen), Lend Me a Tenor, Wicked (Glinda, first replacement), Urinetown (Hope Cladwell; Tony nomination, Leading Actress), Footloose (Ariel Moore). She has performed in five Encores! productions at City Center. In addition she has sung with symphonies across the country, including the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and with the New York Philharmonic in Company (Jenny) starring Neil Patrick Harris.

Broadway: V/O Moritz in Deaf West Theatre's Tony nominated revival of Spring Awakening (Astaire nomination, Broadway.com Audience Choice nomination). Other theatre: Lin-Manuel Miranda's 21 Chump Street (This American Life/BAM); Stilyagi (Vassar/NYSAF), Million Dollar Quartet (Papermill Playhouse);Cruel Intentions the Musical (LPR), Brooklynite (Vineyard Theater); Here's Hoover! (Abrons Arts Center); I Am Harvey Milk (Lincoln Center); and the national tour of Green Day's American Idiot. Select TV: Marvel's "Jessica Jones," "Happyish," "Welcome to Greenpoint," "Saturday Night Live." Film: Alt Space, Contest, Detachment.

Grammy Award winner for Dear Evan Hansen. Broadway: Tuck Everlasting (Angus Tuck), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Gooper), How to Succeed... (Bratt), Carousel (Billy), Smokey Joe's Cafe (Grammy Award winner), Little Me (Lucky). Off-B'way: Hello Again (College Boy); Violet (Monty); The Burnt Part Boys; Middletown (Cop); Bloomer Girl, Applause (Encores!); The Threepenny Opera (Macheath). Regional: Shenandoah, Good News, Dear Evan Hansen, Tuck Everlasting. TV: "As the World Turns" (two-time Emmy Award winner), "House of Cards," "Mindhunter" (Netflix), "The Good Wife" (CBS), "Chicago PD," "Peter Pan Live!," "The Sound of Music Live!," "The Blacklist" (NBC), "Gotham" (FOX).

Sky Lakota- Lynch (Jared Kleinman):

Broadway debut! Off-Broadway/regional: Land of Broken Toys, Bigger Than Your Skin, Evil People. Workshops: A New Brain(Encores!), Sunday in the Park With George(City Center), Passing Strange(Wilma). TV/film: Marvel's "Iron Fist," "ABC Discovers: Talent Showcase" (2017), "Half Life" (NY Life), upcoming Plain Fiction, How They Got Over (IFFR 2018). Much love and thanks to The Talent House NY, JHA, Mom, Dad and Family! Neighborhood Playhouse & AMDA grad.

Samantha Williams is making her Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen! She is currently a junior musical theatre major at Pace University. Her university credits include Dot in Sunday in the Park With George and Caroline in Caroline, or Change.

Michael Lee Brown (Alternate Evan Hansen; u/s Connor Murphy, Jared Kleinman):

Michael Lee Brown is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut. Regional: Torch Song Trilogy (David, dir. Michael Kahn), Cinderella (Lionel). TV: "Happyish" (Showtime). A graduate of Marymount Manhattan College.

Roman Banks (U/S Evan Hansen, Jared Kleinman, Connor Murphy):

From Shenandoah Conservatory, Roman is overjoyed to be making history with his Broadway debut in the company of Dear Evan Hansen.

Gabrielle Carrubba (U/S Alana Beck, Zoe Murphy):

Gabrielle is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! Regional: American Repertory Theater (Burn All Night), North Shore Music Theatre, and The Goodspeed Opera House's Festival of New Musicals (Sweetwater). Education: The Boston Conservatory.

Dan Macke (U/S Jared Kleinman, Connor Murphy):

Dan is ecstatic to be making his official Broadway debut with the stellar DEH family Prior to this, Dan shared the stage with Kristin Chenoweth in her limited engagement, My Love Letter to Broadway. Regional credits: A Christmas Carol (Ghostly Apparition) - Hartford Stage; Hello Dolly(Barnaby Tucker) - Mac-Haydn Theatre; Peter and the Starcatcher (Prentiss) - Weathervane Theatre. Readings at Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals: ZM (Barnabas Young), Five Points (John Diamond). Soon-to-be graduate of the Hartt School, BFA Music Theatre.

Asa Somers (Standby Larry Murphy):

Broadway: Next to Normal, Grey Gardens, Taboo, Dance of the Vampires, The Rocky Horror Show. Off-Broadway/regional: Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, The Burnt Part Boys, Once Around the Sun, Fly By Night (Dallas), Tallgrass Gothic (Louisville). TV: "Mr. Robot," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Unforgettable," "White Collar," "Person of Interest," "Elementary," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," "Gossip Girl," "Royal Pains," "Ugly Betty," "Law & Order: SVU," "The Sopranos." Yale graduate.

Nicole Van Giesen (U/S Heidi Hansen, Cynthia Murphy):

Broadway: Fun Home, Cabaret ('99 Revival at Studio 54), The Wild Party (LaChiusa/Wolfe). Off-Broadway: The Last Five Years. National Tours: Cabaret, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Regional: Cathy in The Last Five Years at PTC (Barrymore). TV: "Law and Order."

Lorna Courtney (U/S Alana Beck, Zoe Murphy):

Broadway debut! New York City native. 2016 YoungArts Finalist. Education: LaGuardia H.S; U-Mich Musical Theatre.

Jessica Rush (u/s Heidi Hansen, Cynthia Murphy):

Broadway: Summer (OBC), Jersey Boys, Guys and Dolls, Gypsy. National tours: Mamma Mia!, Cinderella. Regional: Gypsy (Joseph Jefferson Award), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Miss Saigon, The Last Five Years. TV: "Billions," "White Collar" and the award-winning webseries "Then We Got Help."

Sam Primack (u/s Evan Hansen, Jared Kleinman, Connor Murphy):

Broadway debut! Phoenix, AZ native. The Addams Family national tour (Pugsley Addams), 2017 Jimmy Award finalist.





