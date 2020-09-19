Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION College Top 8!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 8 in the college category.

Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 3.

Ashton Lambert from Otterbein University

Put On A Happy Face Rhys Carr from Ohio University

Somewhere from West Side Story Elizabeth Cook from Central Washington University

So Long Dearie Macy McKown from University of Michigan

Wall Street Joshua Keen from Syracuse University

Kansas City Tychelle Bearden from Texas Christian University

I'm a Brass Band Ian Dominguez Ball from Point Park University

Make 'Em Laugh Zoe Gillis from AMDA NY Conservatory

Caint Say No from Oklahoma! And the judges saved... Jonathan Duvelson from Montclair State University

Moses Supposes Last night our judges for the college round, Phil LaDuca, Megan Sikora, and Jon Rua, saved Johnny Duvelson.

