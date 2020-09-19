Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION College Top 8!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 8 in the college category.
Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 3.
Ashton Lambert from Otterbein University
Put On A Happy Face
Rhys Carr from Ohio University
Somewhere from West Side Story
Elizabeth Cook from Central Washington University
So Long Dearie
Macy McKown from University of Michigan
Wall Street
Joshua Keen from Syracuse University
Kansas City
Tychelle Bearden from Texas Christian University
I'm a Brass Band
Ian Dominguez Ball from Point Park University
Make 'Em Laugh
Zoe Gillis from AMDA NY Conservatory
Caint Say No from Oklahoma!
And the judges saved...
Jonathan Duvelson from Montclair State University
Moses Supposes
Last night our judges for the college round, Phil LaDuca, Megan Sikora, and Jon Rua, saved Johnny Duvelson.
Learn more HERE.
