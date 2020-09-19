Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage Dance

Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION College Top 8!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 8 in the college category.

Sep. 19, 2020  

Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 3.

Ashton Lambert from Otterbein University


Put On A Happy Face

Rhys Carr from Ohio University


Somewhere from West Side Story

Elizabeth Cook from Central Washington University


So Long Dearie

Macy McKown from University of Michigan


Wall Street

Joshua Keen from Syracuse University


Kansas City

Tychelle Bearden from Texas Christian University


I'm a Brass Band

Ian Dominguez Ball from Point Park University


Make 'Em Laugh

Zoe Gillis from AMDA NY Conservatory


Caint Say No from Oklahoma!

And the judges saved...

Jonathan Duvelson from Montclair State University


Moses Supposes

Last night our judges for the college round, Phil LaDuca, Megan Sikora, and Jon Rua, saved Johnny Duvelson.

Learn more HERE.


