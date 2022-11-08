Meet Jefferson Mays of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is on Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre.

Preview performances for A Christmas Carol begin tonight, Tuesday, November 8 with an official opening night set for Monday, November 21 in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Jefferson Mays recently completed his one-man rendition of A Christmas Carol at The Geffen Playhouse for which he received rave reviews. He was nominated for a 2017 Tony Award for originating the role of Terje Rød-Larsen in the Tony Award-winning play Oslo. Mays was also Tony-nominated for his multi-character performance in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, as well as his Tony Award-winning performance in I Am My Own Wife, where he played over 40 different roles. He also recently starred as George Hodel in the TNT miniseries I Am the Night, directed by Patty Jenkins, and recently had a featured role in the Coen Brothers anthology series The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Jefferson's television credits include recurring arcs on FX's The Americans; Cinemax's The Knick, directed by Steven Soderbergh; NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit; as well as a guest role in the Netflix hit Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Photo Credit: A Christmas Carol, https://www.achristmascarollive.com/