Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Christmas Carol
Click Here for More on A Christmas Carol
Meet Jefferson Mays of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

Meet Jefferson Mays of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

The production officially opens on Monday, November 21 at the Nederlander Theatre.

Nov. 08, 2022  

Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is on Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre.

Preview performances for A Christmas Carol begin tonight, Tuesday, November 8 with an official opening night set for Monday, November 21 in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Learn more about Mays below!

A Christmas Carol Jefferson Mays recently completed his one-man rendition of A Christmas Carol at The Geffen Playhouse for which he received rave reviews. He was nominated for a 2017 Tony Award for originating the role of Terje Rød-Larsen in the Tony Award-winning play Oslo. Mays was also Tony-nominated for his multi-character performance in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, as well as his Tony Award-winning performance in I Am My Own Wife, where he played over 40 different roles. He also recently starred as George Hodel in the TNT miniseries I Am the Night, directed by Patty Jenkins, and recently had a featured role in the Coen Brothers anthology series The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Jefferson's television credits include recurring arcs on FX's The Americans; Cinemax's The Knick, directed by Steven Soderbergh; NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit; as well as a guest role in the Netflix hit Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Photo Credit: A Christmas Carol, https://www.achristmascarollive.com/




Related Stories
Digital Lottery Policy Announced For A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
Digital Lottery Policy Announced For A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Preview performances begin tomorrow at 8 PM for Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Learn more about the lottery for A Christmas Carol here!
Video: Jefferson Mays Departs THE MUSIC MAN for A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
Video: Jefferson Mays Departs THE MUSIC MAN for A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Exclusive video has been released of Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays saying “happy trails” to his acclaimed run in The Music Man as he prepares to begin performances in two weeks in his universally celebrated tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Watch the video here!
Up on the Marquee: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
Up on the Marquee: A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol will be coming to Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre.
Jefferson Mays Will Play 50+ Roles in A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Broadway Photo
Jefferson Mays Will Play 50+ Roles in A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Broadway
Producers Hunter Arnold and Kayla Greenspan announced that Jefferson Mays’ universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be coming to Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre. Mr. Mays, who is currently performing as Mayor Shinn ten blocks north in The Music Man, will depart that role on October 23rd.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Original Cast Member Faith Prince Visits A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCEPhotos: Original Cast Member Faith Prince Visits A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
November 7, 2022

Faith Prince, who played Lily in the original production of A Man of No Importance, attended the show at CSC this weekend. See the photos here!
Video: Meet the New Queens of SIX on BroadwayVideo: Meet the New Queens of SIX on Broadway
November 7, 2022

New queens are taking over the Broadway Queendom in just weeks. As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, SIX, the hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has announced new casting for the Tony Award-winning production.
Shoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes & Christine Pedi Join Lineup for 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award GalaShoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes & Christine Pedi Join Lineup for 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
November 7, 2022

Shoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes and Christine Pedi have joined the roster of performers for a concert celebration at the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, which will honor musical theater legend Leslie Uggams with the 2022 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater, which will be presented by Dionne Warwick. 
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LIFE OF PI North American Premiere at American Repertory TheaterPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LIFE OF PI North American Premiere at American Repertory Theater
November 7, 2022

The North American premiere of Life of Pi, presented by A.R.T. is playing at December 4, 2022 – January 29, 2023 at the Loeb Drama Center. Check out rehearsal photos here!
Photos: See New Images of Kristolyn Lloyd, Elizabeth A. Davis, Carolee Carmello & More in 1776Photos: See New Images of Kristolyn Lloyd, Elizabeth A. Davis, Carolee Carmello & More in 1776
November 7, 2022

1776 is now playing at Roundabout’s American Airlines Theatre on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 8, 2023. The cast of 1776 includes Kristolyn Lloyd as “John Adams,” Gisela Adisa as “Robert Livingston,” Nancy Anderson as “George Read,” and more. See new production photos here!