Meet Adam Dennis Geiger- A Maverick In The Theatre Industry

The Golden Age of Broadway, the 1940s and 50s, was an era in which Broadway began flourishing with a crossover between theatre and cinema. The Actors Studio emerged in New York City and inspired artists to work in underground private groups and master classes. While many are nostalgic for that “old studio era” of Broadway, one person, in particular, has made it his mission to bring art back to the stage: Adam Dennis Geiger.

“When it comes to theatre, I put forth a cinematic approach that can elevate art,” says Adam. “I want people to get excited about going to the theatre and bring it back to its roots to create something even more dynamic.”

Raised in a small urban city in North Carolina, Adam traveled to New York City as a teenager to pursue his calling and destiny of becoming an actor. He began his method acting studies at institutes such as Stella Adler Studio of Acting, HB Studios, and eventually the Conservatory Program at Lee Strasberg Institute.

“I studied method acting and technique in the classrooms and institutes that founded Broadway and Hollywood’s elite,” says Geiger. “I knew acting was good for me because I could showcase this raw sense of myself. It was a place on stage for me to show people something they could relate to.”

In 2018, Geiger formed the theatrical presentation company Creode. His sense of independence and belief in fate inspire the name Creode, which combines Greek roots for “necessary” and “path.” Grounded in a presentation method of realism, with a raw and intense acting style, Adam gives vulnerable and commanding performances with a strong stage presence.

Recently Adam has performed as the lead actor and producer with prominent Broadway writers to present original takes on classic works. He was also invited into a private masterclass under Lyle Kessler, mentored in producing by Fran Kirmser, and advised in directing and acting by Austin Pendleton. His multifaceted skillset has attracted a fresh new audience while maintaining the caliber of his mentors and favorite directors. Geiger's vision extends far beyond national borders, as he creates a global presence by showing his signature style to worldwide viewers.

Adam Dennis Geiger has built his own technique through producing and lead acting while embodying full character emersion and breaking the boundaries between self and character. His unique approach and commitment to the craft relates modern acting to the old Actors Studio glamor.

Adam's appetite to generate excitement in the industry continues to drive him forward. He is sparking a revival of genuine passion for the arts and is set to make a lasting impact.