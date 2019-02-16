Medical Emergency at HAMILTON in San Francisco Causes Mass Panic

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

According to CBS News, at yesterday's performance of Hamilton in San Francisco, a misinterpreted medical emergency caused chaos and mass panic.

An audience member allegedly suffered a medical event at the same time fake gun shots went off on stage. At least one patron shouted "gun."

A tweet from the theater confirmed that an audience member activated the fire pull station, causing the cast and audience to evacuate the building.

During a medical event at the SHN Orpheum Theatre this evening an audience member activated the theater's fire pull station. The audience and cast followed the life/safety system's automatic announcement and exited the theater. - SHN: Broadway in San Francisco (@shnsf) February 16, 2019

Police said that three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries due to the chaos.

Read more on CBS.

According to CNN, the show did not continue after the incident. CNN also shared a video of audience members on the premises, some limping, and one being taken out on a stretcher.

Performances at the Orpheum Theater in San Francisco began February 12, and play through September 8, 2019.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

