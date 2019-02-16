Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Medical Emergency at HAMILTON in San Francisco Causes Mass Panic

Feb. 16, 2019  

According to CBS News, at yesterday's performance of Hamilton in San Francisco, a misinterpreted medical emergency caused chaos and mass panic.

An audience member allegedly suffered a medical event at the same time fake gun shots went off on stage. At least one patron shouted "gun."

A tweet from the theater confirmed that an audience member activated the fire pull station, causing the cast and audience to evacuate the building.

Police said that three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries due to the chaos.

Read more on CBS.

According to CNN, the show did not continue after the incident. CNN also shared a video of audience members on the premises, some limping, and one being taken out on a stretcher.

Performances at the Orpheum Theater in San Francisco began February 12, and play through September 8, 2019.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

buy tickets

Related Articles

Photos: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON

Photos: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON

BWW Review: HAMILTON Lives Up To The Hype The Straz Center For The Performing Arts

BWW Review: HAMILTON Lives Up To The Hype The Straz Center For The Performing Arts

VIDEO: Watch An All New HAMILTON Puerto Rico Montage Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda

VIDEO: Watch An All New HAMILTON Puerto Rico Montage Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops Impromptu #Ham4Ham

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops Impromptu #Ham4Ham

From This Author Stephanie Wild



  • Medical Emergency at HAMILTON in San Francisco Causes Mass Panic
  • Rob Zombie Wants to Bring HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES to Broadway
  • Wake Up With BWW 2/15: New MOULIN ROUGE Trailer, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 2/14: KISS ME, KATE Begins Previews, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 2/13: BE MORE CHILL Begins Previews, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 2/12: First Look at FALSETTOS Tour, Ben Platt Tour Dates, and More!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE