NEW YORK MUSIC MONTH Talks to Offer Workshops, Webinars, and More

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment has announced that registration is currently available for several upcoming NYMM Talks.

One of the three categories of free events offered by New York Music Month Extended Play (NYMMEP), NYMM Talks are conversations with experts that dig into the challenges and opportunities facing the music industry. Additional NYMMEP categories include Resources for Musicians and Performances + Workshops. You can learn more about all of the New York Music Month Extended Play programming here.

Upcoming NYMM Talks:

"Creative Strategies for Making Electronic Music"

with Izzi Ramkissoon

Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 6:30 - 7:30 PM

This panel discussion will review modern approaches to electronic music creation, the latest music technology trends and how innovation in the field of technology has influenced the creative process. Each artist will review different strategies for electronic music compositions, musical theater and interactive musical performances.

You can learn more and register for "Creative Strategies for Making Electronic Music" talk here.

"Music And Film: Who Gets To Score For Film And Why Are So Many Talented Voices Omitted From The Soundtracks Of Our Times?"

with New Music USA

Thursday, March 25, 2021, 5:00 - 6:00 PM

Get advice and perspectives from composers and filmmakers about what we can do to reduce barriers and increase opportunities for a diverse group of composers yet to be included in one of the world's most popular art forms.

You can learn more and register for "Music and Film" here.

"New Rules: Reinventing The Reach Of Radio"

with co-sign

Monday, April 5, 2021, 5:00 - 6:00 PM

Radio has long worked hand in hand with the world of activism. Since its inception, this medium has been well known for having a hyper-local connection with the community. As the medium has grown, DJs and radio personalities have created innovative roles for themselves off the mic to help their communities build and grow. Panelists will discuss what has changed in the way radio engages with audiences, and the current roles and responsibilities of programmers, DJs and music industry professionals.

You can learn more and sign up for "New Rules: Reinventing the Reach of Radio" here.

"The Power of Non-Commercial Radio and Community: From The Inside Out"

with FairPlay and Public Media for All

Thursday, April 8, 2021, 5:00 - 6:00 PM

This panel will provide an introduction to the inner workings and the importance of non-commercial radio with a focus on what NYC's independent music community, especially non-commercial radio stations, is doing to fight for racial and social justice on the air and beyond. The conversation is inspired by a newly formed nonprofit group called FairPlay made up of radio stations, DJs, record labels, music industry professionals and activists in the US who are dedicated to combating racism and amplifying BIPOC voices. Local non-commercial radio stations will talk about the ways they've evolved to serve their communities, and discuss how they are encouraging diversity through structural change.

You can learn more of sign up for "The Power of Non-Commercial Radio and Community" here.

"INTERLUDE+ Music & Art LGBTQ+ Workshop"

with Offline Projects

Sunday, April 11, 2021. 3:00 - 6:00 PM

INTERLUDE+ is a hands-on, three-part workshop series for and by the LGBTQ+ community, bringing together respected musicians, artists and industry leaders to inspire a new generation of creative people in nontraditional virtual environments.

Sound Of Design, 3 PM: Crossover musicians and designers discuss how music and design converge in the transmedia age.

New Identities of the New Era, 4 PM: Two rising queer artists come together to discuss the evolution of identity and artistry in a new era of music and culture.

Disco Discourse, 5 PM: An in-depth conversation with the people behind the iconic Studio 54, tracing its influence on queer nightlife and transformation into a music label.

You can learn more and sign up for "INTERLUDE+ Music & Art LGBTQ+ Workshop" here.

"Amplying Voices in Orchestral Music"

with New Music USA

Thursday, April 22, 2021, 5:00 - 6:00 PM

Hear from composers and representatives of the orchestral world about how we can support and promote symphonic music that reflects the diverse communities of NYC. What are the barriers for composers and what can the leaders of major institutions do to transform the current and future landscape?

You can learn more and sign up for "Amplifying Voices in Orchestral Music" here.