Mayor de Blasio on Visiting A PERFECT CRIME and the Importance of the Arts Returning to NYC

Mayor Bill de Blasio held a media event recently, where he talked about visiting the off-Broadway production of A Perfect Crime, which recently reopened at the Anne L. Bernstein Theater.

"This is important, this is momentous, because here was an example of the shape of things to come - the theater coming back in New York City," de Blasio said. "A show that has been running since 1987, longest play ever in New York City history, a show that kept going after 9/11, after the Great Recession, but got held back for the first time by COVID."

de Blasio went on to thank Actors' Equity for their commitment to bringing the show back, in the right, safe way.

"The energy that folks were feeling about the theater coming back, it was palpable, but there was also a sense that this was the trailblazer show, that this show would help pave the way for so many other shows to come back off-Broadway and on-Broadway this fall," he said.

He also mentioned that the return of the arts is a signal of what's to come for the return of the city as a whole.

"This really was one of those moments where you could feel New York City really deepening our comeback. And when the arts come back, New York City comes back. When the theater comes back, New York City comes back, and I got to see it with my own eyes last night."

de Blasio encouraged others to support the entertainment industry as well, as the country continued to move toward normalcy.

"I hope many of you will get out there and support indoor and outdoor cultural performances throughout the spring and summer to help bring our cultural community back," he said.

Read the full transcript here.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Perfect Crime reopened beginning April 17th, marking the first show to open with an Equity-approved cast in New York City since the shutdown.

Warren Manzi's Perfect Crime is a sexy, funny and fast-paced thriller that makes for a great night of whodunit. The longest-running play in NYC history, it tells the story of psychiatrist and potential cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her rich husband, a deranged patient, and the handsome detective who's falling in love with her.

For more information visit: https://www.perfect-crime.com/