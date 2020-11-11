Maxine Linehan to Release Holiday Album THIS TIME OF YEAR

This Time of Year will be released on Friday, November 13.

Honey Bun Records has announced the release of Irish darling Maxine Linehan's new holiday album, This Time of Year. Streaming on all music platforms, This Time of Year will be released on Friday, November 13.

This Time of Year showcases Maxine Linehan's unique musical style and range of voice.

Maxine takes the traditional holiday album and turns it into a work of art. This is the record we all need, a sophisticated seasonal album full of cheer, imagination, warmth and humanity. Her gorgeous voice, so rich and versatile, highlights both the joy of the season as well as its heartbreaking poignancy, making this that rare holiday album that stands out from the crowd. Maxine brings a deep understanding to the songs she sings, finding the heart and soul in them, unleashing not just their passion, but yours! Buoyed by lush and original arrangements of songs both warmly familiar and excitingly unexpected, This Time of Year is a collaboration of some of the most renowned artisans of popular music today.

An internationally acclaimed concert and recording artist, Linehan is an interpretive artist that uses popular songbooks and theatrical presentations to share intimate truths and build communal bonds. The Irish performer, singer, writer, producer, and actress fuses dialogue, autobiographical story arcs, and specific artist song collections for transformative concert experiences. Although Southern Vermont-based, Linehan performs in world famous venues around the globe, as well as intimate settings. Her repertoire is refreshingly eclectic - to date, she's interpreted the songbooks of such varied artists as U2, Petula Clark, and Barbra Streisand.

"This year, with so many families unable to gather as they normally might, we all need to work extra hard to ensure a truly magical holiday season," Maxine said. "This album is my contribution to that cause, and I hope it provides a little joy when we all need it most."

This album, featuring a list of renowned collaborators, is produced by Andrew Koss, Music Directed and arranged by Ryan Shirar, co-written by Grammy Award nominee Felix McTeigue (title track), mixed by multi Grammy winner Kevin Killen, and mastered by multi Grammy winner Bob Ludwig.

Maxine's first studio album, Beautiful Songs, was awarded a Top Ten pick by USA Today, and garnered rave reviews in The New York Times, Billboard, The Huffington Post, and others.

She has wowed crowds worldwide with sold-out shows from New York's Lincoln Center to Paris' famed Théâtre du Châtelet. Her smashes include the solo show, "An American Journey," which features a carefully culled collection of songs to detail an immigration narrative, and her imaginative "What Would Petula Do? A Tribute to Petula Clark," which has earned prestigious international acclaim with well-received shows throughout America and Europe.

Track listing for This Time of Year:

1 - Somewhere in my Memory / Believe

2 - This Time of Year

3 - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

4 - Christmas the Way I Remember

5 - Happy Xmas (War is Over)

6 - Underneath the Tree

7 - Memories

8 - I Think of You (Holiday Edition)

9 - Moonlight in Vermont

10 - I'll Be Seeing You

11 - The Perfect Year

12 - Silent Night

