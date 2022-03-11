Maxine Linehan Releases Cover of Nancy Lamott's 'Listen to My Heart'

International concert and recording artist Maxine Linehan has released a new cover of Nancy LaMott's smash hit "Listen to My Heart." Originally written by David Friedman, this new interpretation of the hit classic is arranged by Ryan Shirar and produced by Andrew Koss at The Studio at Strawberry Fields Lane. To listen, click here.

"When I first heard this song, I fell in love with it, I felt like it was written for me, for my life experience as a singer, but as a huge fan of the incomparable Nancy LaMott, I was afraid to record it," says Maxine. "After performing it for the first time for a live audience - the opening of my Holiday Concert and marking my return to the stage after the pandemic - it was one of the most moving experiences I have ever had on stage. We had countless calls to make a recording and now I am so glad that we did!"

"Listen to My Heart" is now available on all digital platforms. To download, click here.

An internationally acclaimed concert and recording artist, Linehan is an interpretive artist that uses popular songbooks and theatrical presentations to share intimate truths and build communal bonds. The Irish performer, singer, writer, producer, and actress fuses dialogue, autobiographical story arcs, and specific artist song collections for transformative concert experiences. Although Southern Vermont-based, Linehan performs in world famous venues around the globe, as well as intimate settings. Her repertoire is refreshingly eclectic - to date, she's interpreted the songbooks of such varied artists as U2, Petula Clark, and Barbra Streisand.

Maxine's first studio album, Beautiful Songs, was awarded a Top Ten pick by USA Today, and garnered rave reviews in The New York Times, Billboard, The Huffington Post, and others.