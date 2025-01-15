News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Max Lifchitz to Perform BAGATELLE WITHOUT TONALITY at Manhattan's Klavierhaus

The performance will take place on January 19, 2025.

By: Jan. 15, 2025
On Sunday evening January 19, 2025, Max Lifchitz will perform a recital traversing one hundred fifty years of piano music.

The program will feature Franz Liszt's prophetic Bagatelle Without Tonality written in 1885, as well as Arnold Schoenberg's early atonal essay, the Six Little Piano Pieces Op. 19 published in 1913.

The enlightening event will also bring to life eight recent works by composers from Canada, Europe and throughout the US. Included will be music by Elizabeth Bell, Mary Fineman, Ed Green, Kirsten Johnson, Francois-Hugues Leclair, Franz Liszt, Max Lifchitz, Robert Martin, Arnold Schoenberg & William Toutant.

The concert will take place at Manhattan's Klavierhaus (790 11TH Avenue ; New York, NY 10019).

It will start at 7 PM and conclude around 8:30 PM.

The concert will be live-streamed via YouTube @ https://www.youtube.com/live/xbl8xDsgWIQ?si=IHM5sNEgvjN-znZ2

Admission to the event and/or the livestream is free. No tickets or registration required.

Active as pianist and composer, Max Lifchitz has appeared as soloist with among others, the Albany Symphony Orchestra, the Sheboygan Symphony, Mexico's National Symphony Orchestra and the Neuchatel Orchestra in Switzerland. The San Francisco Chronicle described him as "a composer of brilliant imagination and a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist" while the New York praised commented on his "clean, measured and sensitive performances." His numerous recordings are widely available through AppleMusic, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Naxos and most other music streaming services.




Videos