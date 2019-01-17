Matthew Broderick To Make West End Debut In Kenneth Lonergan's THE STARRY MESSENGER
Tony Award-nominee Matthew Broderick will make his West End stage debut opposite Elizabeth McGovern in Academy Award-winner Kenneth Lonergan 's The Starry Messenger.
Directed by Sam Yates, the play will run at Wyndham's Theatre this spring. Performances will begin May 16.
Broderick starred in the show's 2009 world premiere at The New Group in New York City.
In The Starry Messenger, facing a stagnant marriage and a drowning career, Mark Williams is stuck teaching astronomy in the basement of the Hayden Planetarium. When a chance meeting with a young mother (Moreno) knocks them both out of orbit, their lives begin to realign in ways they never could have predicted.
