Matthew Broderick Among Presenters for 2017 IT Awards

On Monday, September 25, 2017, The New York Innovative Theatre Foundation, the organization who for the past 13 years has been dedicated to celebrating Off-Off-Broadway, will present 26 awards for outstanding achievement in theatre, along with four honorary awards.

Just announced, Tony winner Matthew Broderick will present the Outstanding Musical Award. Other attendees include Charles Busch, Angel Desai, Lane Harwell, David Pittu and Jennifer Van Dyck.

On the creative team for the event are John Arnone (scenic designer), Allison Benko (director), Adam Gwon (composer), Jen Schriever (lighting designer), Tom Viertel (producer) and DarRon West (sound designer). Co-executive directors are Shay Gines and Nick Micozzi. Company manager is Akia.

The four honorary awards include Caffé Cino Fellowship Award to Retro Productions, Ellen Stewart Award to Crystal Field (Theater for a New City), Artistic Achievement Award to Peggy Shaw and Lois Weaver, and Doric Willson Independent Playwright Award to J.Stephen Brantley. Click here for the full list of nominees!

The 2017 New York Innovative Theatre Award Nominees represent 176 individual Artists, 48 different productions, and 52 different theatre companies. Nominated productions were see on stages in Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. In the past 13 years, the IT Awards have honored nearly 2,400 artists, 650 productions and 600 companies.

All awards will be presented at the 13th Annual New York innovative Theatre Awards Ceremony, Gerald Lynch Theatre located in the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, 524 West 59th Street, New York, NY 10019. If you are unable to attend, watch it live online at www.nyitawards.com/live. Tickets are $29.00 each and can be purchased at nyitawards.com/shop.

The New York Innovative Theatre Foundation is a not-for-profit organization recognizing the great work of New York City's Off-Off-Broadway, honoring its artistic heritage, and providing a meeting ground for this extensive and richly varied community. The organization advocates for Off-Off-Broadway and recognizes the unique and essential role it plays in contributing to American and global culture. They believe that publicly recognizing excellence in Off-Off-Broadway will expand audience awareness and foster greater appreciation of the New York Theatre experience. Go to www.nyitawards.com for more information.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles