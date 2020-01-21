Matt McGrath To Join The Cast Of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

It was announced today that Matt McGrath (Cabaret, A Streetcar Named Desire) will join the Broadway production of the hit musical Girl from the North Country in the role of Reverend Marlowe. McGrath replaces David Pittu who has left the production due to a scheduling conflict.

Matt McGrath (Reverend Marlowe). Broadway: Cabaret, A Streetcar Named Desire. Robert Wilson's The Black Rider in LA, SD, London and Sydney Recent Off-Broadway; Jerry Springer, Lonely Planet, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Steve, Verite, Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Film: The Chaperone, Full Grown Men, Boys Don't Cry, The Notorious Bettie Page, The Anniversary Party, The Broken Hearts Club, The Impostors. TV: "The Undoing," "Pose," "Modern Family," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Cruel Doubt." Award: Lucille Lortel.

McGrath joins previously announced cast members Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country - the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.

In what Ben Brantley declares to be "the most imaginative and inspired use to date of a popular composer's songbook," Girl from the North Country is set at a guesthouse at the crossroads of the nation. Wanderers at a turning point in their lives. Each one is driven by a dream - some for work, some for love, all for hope. They each have a song to sing, and once they do, their lives will change forever.

During the critically-praised, sold-out run at The Public Theater, The New York Times raved Girl from the North Country "is as close as mortals come to heaven on earth." Now, this work of extraordinary beauty arrives on Broadway at last.

Girl from the North Country will feature scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; and movement direction by Lucy Hind.

The Broadway production of Girl from the North Country will be produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, Mary Beth O'Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic (Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus; Executive Director, Kate Varah; Producer, Georgia Gatti) and The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions), with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

Girl from the North Country begins performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) with the opening night set for Thursday, March 5. Tickets are currently available by visiting www.NorthCountryonBroadway.com or www.Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200. Tickets range from $89 - $179. Premium tickets range from $199 - $249.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You