Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Stars as a Boston Tea Party Leader in Larry David Historical Comedy





Lin-Manuel Miranda is bringing back an iconic look... with a twist. In the most recent episode of Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, the Hamilton creator dons a costume that closely resembles his look as the titular founding father in his award-winning musical.

In the sketch comedy series, Miranda appears in a segment as Michael Finney, a Boston Tea Party leader in 1773. Watch a clip with the Tony Award-winner, who explains to Larry David why he didn't invite him to a Tea Party event. Episode 103 aired on Friday, July 10 and is now available to stream on HBO Max.

The new HBO Max comedy hails from Larry David in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States this year. The series sees David playing multiple characters in a smattering of historical events, providing in a viewing experience not unlike Curb Your Enthusiasm, in which he finds himself in many wacky situations, often complaining or offending others with his unfiltered remarks.

In addition to Miranda, several other Broadway alums and Curb regulars appear in the series, including Tony winners Jane Krakowski and Sean Hayes, along with Jon Hamm, Rita Wilson, Susie Essman, Essence Atkins, Toby Huss, Greg Kinnear, Vince Vaughn, and Chris Parnell.

The seven-episode series is written and executive produced by Larry David and co-creator Jeff Schaffer, who also serves as director. Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Ethan Lewis, and Vinnie Malhotra executive-produced for Higher Ground. It will debut Friday, June 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Photo credit: John Johnson/HBO