Matt Bogart, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka and Christine Dwyer to Lead JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT in CT

Broadway comes to Ridgefield! The cast for the upcoming production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been announced by director Daniel C. Levine and it's chock-full of Broadway stars - Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys) is Pharaoh, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music) is Joseph and Christine Dwyer (Wicked) is the Narrator. The show runs Saturday, February 24th at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday, February 25th at 2pm at The Ridgefield Playhouse. Part of Ridgefield Magazine's Broadway & Cabaret Series, this is a unique and captivating concert production of this classic Andrew Lloyd Webber smash-hit Broadway musical!

The show also stars: Jennifer Babiak, Josh Daniel, Marc delaCruz, Katie Diamond, Ira Joe Fisher, Sam Gravitte, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Michael Mendez, Katerina Papacostas, Justin Max Schuman, Jamison Scott, Christine Cornish Smith, Vishal Vaidya, Jonathan Young.

If you saw Levine's production of Tommy or Jesus Christ Superstar, be sure to get your tickets for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! The show is a retelling of the Biblical story of Joseph and his eleven brothers and the coat of many colors from the book of Genesis. This wonderful family musical is filled with many unforgettable songs including "Those Canaan Days," "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door."

For tickets ($69.50), call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.

