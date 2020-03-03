MasterVoices Presents its Spring Benefit

MasterVoices presents its Spring Gala on March 9, 2020 at 6:00pm at the Metropolitan Club, 1 East 60th Street, New York, NY. This newly conceived evening will be led by Artistic Director, Ted Sperling serving as Master of Ceremonies, and will feature pop-up performances, games and entertainment throughout the night. Cocktails begin at 6pm followed by dinner & entertainment at 7pm, including a live auction of a few select items.

Featured Artists: Ben Davis, Lauren Flanigan, Santino Fontana, Isabel Leonard, Kelli O'Hara, Laura Osnes, Bryce Pinkham, Jeffrey Schecter, Marc Shaiman, Lauren Worsham... and more!

Benefit Co-Chairs: Matthew D. Hoffman & Donald R. Crawshaw, Robert Jurgrau & Marc Gollub, Bruce Patrick, Frederick Wertheim & Angelo Chan

Tickets & More information: Tickets are available at $750, $1250 & $2,000. All proceeds to benefit MasterVoices Artistic, Education and Outreach programs. Attire is Festive (jacket and tie are required). For more information visit this link, or contact Christopher Judd at cjudd@mastervoices.org or 646-435-9052.





