Master Voice Teacher Mary Setrakian Releases Debut Book SING: FIND YOUR TRUE VOICE

Mary Setrakian, master voice teacher and vocal coach to the stars, has released her debut book SING: FIND YOUR TRUE VOICE, with a foreword by Sierra Boggess, Olivier-nominated actress and Broadway leading lady.

The book is now available on Amazon US & Amazon Worldwide in hardcopy, paperback, Kindle, and audiobook versions.

Over a decade in the making, SING defies book classification, providing insight into The Mary Setrakian Method and her process The Revolutionary Send, a singing guide for pros to those who think they can't carry a tune, and stories about the stars and students Mary has worked with from around the world.

Have you ever wondered how you can find your own true voice?

Renowned Master Voice Teacher Mary Setrakian is an inspirational and respected vocal coach to Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning artists, Broadway stars, as well as singers, actors, and music lovers around the world who simply love to sing.



About SING:

The Mary Setrakian Method not only unlocks the potential of the voice but also frees the human spirit. Now Mary's book, SING, Find Your True Voice, breaks down the ten elements of her process, The Revolutionary Send, which connects voice technique with the emotional life. Mary's students don't just say their singing gets better – they say that working with Mary changes their life.

About Mary Setrakian:

As a Master Voice Teacher, Mary prepared Nicole Kidman for her Golden Globe Award-winning and Oscar-nominated performance in Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge. She has been the Master Voice Teacher to Grammy Award-winners Michael Bolton and Mary J. Blige, Oscar winners Forest Whitaker and Kate Winslet, Emmy Award-winner Kerry Washington, as well as the stars of John Turturro's musical movie Romance & Cigarettes, including James Gandolfini, Mandy Moore, and Bobby Cannavale. Mary prepared Bella Thorne for her feature film singing debut in Midnight Sun. She was the vocal coach to Ben Daniels for his performance as Pontius Pilate in JC Superstar Live on NBC starring John Legend and has been Broadway star Sierra Boggess' teacher since Sierra was seventeen years old.

Mary's quotes taken directly from SING:

Anyone who is born with vocal cords has the capability to speak and sing. I believe the voice is a spiritual channel. It opens up a universe of communication, creativity, and intimacy through sound and vibration.



Singing is born out of speaking.



Your voice technique is in your emotions, and your emotions are in your voice technique.



It's great to have your eye on the prize, but the definition of the “prize” must change. High notes may be an important part of your instrument, but every note well-lived is the prize that makes the high note special.

An artist sees the blessing in every childhood hurt. The path to excavating, feeling, and triumphantly liberating those pains becomes the very food of artistic greatness. It's a way. A process. A journey. A doing. It brings your life closer to your full potential as an artist. Some paths are more treacherous than others, but all have worth. It's individually yours.

What the Stars are saying about working with Mary:



“Anyone who has come in contact with Mary as a teacher, friend, or human is transformed forever!”

– Sierra Boggess

Star of Broadway and West End (and HARMONY coming to Broadway in 2023)

"Mary shines as both an artist and a teacher. She has a true passion for her craft and a complete understanding of the voice. Being an artist herself, Mary understands my musical intentions and arms me with the tools to continue to grow..."

– Michael Bolton

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter

“I am so deeply grateful to work with Mary Setrakian. The work we do together is core to my artistic experience.”

– Kerry Washington

Emmy Award-winning actress, producer, director

“The proof is in the pudding. Before I couldn't sing… Mary took the time to understand and connect to ME – and then gave me techniques that I could actually use.”

– Bella Thorne

Actress, singer, director