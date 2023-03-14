Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ENCORES!
Mary-Mitchell Campbell Reveals Plans for CITY OF ANGELS and LOVE LIFE at Encores!

Next up at Encores! is Dear World, led by Donna Murphy.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Following the departure of Rob Berman last year, New York City Center has found a new maestro in Mary-Mitchell Campbell, who takes over as the Music Director of Encores! this season.

While her energies are currently focused on the first show of the new season (Dear World, led by Donna Murphy), she revealed in a recent interview with the New York Times that plans are already underway for future productions of City of Angels and Love Life. While City of Angels has not been seen on Broadway since its premiere in 1989, Kurt Weill's Love Life was set to play as a part of Encores! 2020 season, but was derailed due to the pandemic. It starred Kate Baldwin and Brian Stokes Mitchell, with direction by Victoria Clark.

Up next this season at Encores! is Oliver! (May 3-14) and The Light in the Piazza (June 21-25).

NEW YORK CITY CENTER has played a defining role in the cultural life of the city since 1943. The distinctive Neo-Moorish building was founded by Mayor Fiorello La Guardia as Manhattan's first performing arts center with the mission of making the best in theater, dance, and music accessible to all audiences. This commitment continues today through celebrated dance and musical theater series like the Fall for Dance Festival and the Tony-honored Encores! series; the annual season by Principal Dance Company Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; and new series Artists at the Center and the City Center Dance Festival. City Center welcomes audiences to experience internationally acclaimed artists including Kyle Abraham, Matthew Bourne, Ayodele Casel, Manhattan Theatre Club, Nederlands Dans Theater, and Twyla Tharp, on the same stage where legends made their mark. Dedicated to a culture built on the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion, City Center's dynamic programming, art exhibitions, and studio events are complemented by education and community engagement programs that bring the performing arts to thousands of New York City students, teachers, and families every year, in all five boroughs. NYCityCenter.org




