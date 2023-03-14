Mary-Mitchell Campbell Reveals Plans for CITY OF ANGELS and LOVE LIFE at Encores!

Following the departure of Rob Berman last year, New York City Center has found a new maestro in Mary-Mitchell Campbell, who takes over as the Music Director of Encores! this season.

While her energies are currently focused on the first show of the new season (Dear World, led by Donna Murphy), she revealed in a recent interview with the New York Times that plans are already underway for future productions of City of Angels and Love Life. While City of Angels has not been seen on Broadway since its premiere in 1989, Kurt Weill's Love Life was set to play as a part of Encores! 2020 season, but was derailed due to the pandemic. It starred Kate Baldwin and Brian Stokes Mitchell, with direction by Victoria Clark.

Up next this season at Encores! is Oliver! (May 3-14) and The Light in the Piazza (June 21-25).

