Mary Micari's VOICES Returns To NYC, October 29

After a two-year absence due to pandemic, performance artist and Broadway staffer, Mary Elizabeth Micari revives her acclaimed VOICES series of concerts spotlighting emerging artists in the musical field.

Under the banner of M Center for the Performing Arts, for which Ms Micari is founder and artistic director, has - for more than a decade - presented concerts featuring emerging and new musical artists. The series is known for being a springboard for stage, video, and recording arts of all varieties.

This season, the series will spotlight the talents of Oscar Chicaiza, Ramona Manzi, Abby Mullaney, Dave Richards, Sarah Rosa, and Chris Vital.

Richards, a bar and club favorite, has been part of VOICES for many years. Rosa recently made her off-Broadway debut it the new musical, A Symphony for Portland, and Vital, with two albums already circulating, is scoring kudos as a Hip-Hop and R& B artist.

This year, with the performances having an autobiographical flavor, the show is called I AM HERE: LIVE from New York. Micari will musical direct; Dan Furman will be at the piano (Furman's own musical, Impossible But True, opens at the historic Old Stone House, two weeks earlier; and media personality and award-winning stage & film director/producer, Jay Michaels, will direct. Michaels is an associate producer on a new streaming channel launching a few weeks earlier on ROKU

The event, by invitation only, will be Saturday, October 29 @ 2:00 P.M. at PLAYWRIGHTS HORIZONS downtown, 440 Lafayette Street, NYC (across from the historic Public Theater). Contact Liz Cope at 347-497-4814 or jmcommnet@gmail.com for details.

The Voices series has played at some of NYC's iconic venues in its distinguished history, including Don't Tell Mama, The Producers Club, and 13th Street Playhouse. Mary Micari was also involved in a popular series of concerts at venues including CAMI Hall across from Carnegie Hall, St. Stephen's, and Lincoln Center Library.

Micari, a celebrated singer and recording artist in her own right, is known for her highly-acclaimed series of one-woman shows, called "The Lady In ..." She is also known for her work on the design teams of more than a dozen Broadway productions, including, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Light in the Piazza, Wonderful Town, Wicked, Aida, Spamalot, and Little Women, to name a few. She has also lent her name to the design credits of numerous independent and studio films, having worked with luminaries including Peter Dinklage.