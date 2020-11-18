Mary-Louise Parker & Nick Offerman Join COLIN IN BLACK & WHITE

Emmy Award Winner Mary-Louise Parker and Emmy Award Nominee Nick Offerman will star as Teresa Kaepernick and Rick Kaepernick, respectively, in Netflix's limited series Colin in Black & White.

Teresa and Rick Kaepernick, the adoptive parents of Colin Kaepernick, must navigate what it means to raise a Black child in a predominantly white family and community.

It was previously announced that Jaden Michael will star as Colin Kaepernick during his formative high school years. The six-episode series will provide an introspective look at Kaepernick's adolescent years as a Black teen growing up with a white adopted family. It will follow his journey to become a great quarterback while defining his identity and lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the Freedom Fighter he is today.

Colin in Black & White was created by SUPER BOWL quarterback and Freedom Fighter Colin Kaepernick and Academy Award® Nominee and Emmy Award® Winner Ava DuVernay. Emmy Award® Nominee Michael Starrbury writes and serves as executive producer, alongside DuVernay and Kaepernick who will appear as himself as narrator of the series.

Mary-Louise Parker was last seen in Adam Rapp's THE SOUND INSIDE on Broadway (which she originally appeared in at the Williamstown Theater Festival), for which she is nominated for a Tony Award for Lead Actress in a Play. She will next be seen on stage in Spring of 2022 in the Broadway Revival of HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE, in the role which she originated off-Broadway (Obie Award, Lucille Lortel Award and an Outer Critics Circle nomination).

She also originated roles in the first productions: PROOF (Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, Lucille Lortel, Obie, and New York Magazine Awards, T. Schreiber Award), PRELUDE TO A KISS (Tony Award nomination, Theatre World Award, The Clarence Derwent Award, Drama Desk nomination), HEISENBERG, THE SNOW GEESE, FOUR DOGS AND A BONE, BABYLON GARDENS and the American premieres of THE ART OF SUCCESS and COMMUNICATING DOORS. Her other theater credits include RECKLESS (where she earned her third Tony Award nomination), HEDDA GABLER, BUS STOP, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, UP IN SARATOGA, HAY FEVER, and others. She was a member of Circle Rep Theater Company and a founding member of the Edge Theater.

Related Articles