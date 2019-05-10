Mary Kate Morrissey Will Hit The Road in MEAN GIRLS

Following a performance at the 2019 Stars in the Alley, BroadwayWorld can officially report that Mary Kate Morrisey will be playing Janice on the first national tour of Mean Girls.

Last October, Morrissey completed a 13-month run as Elphaba in national tour of WICKED on tour. Previously, Morrissey also served as the tour's standby for the not-so wicked witch.

Internationally, she has starred in HAIR as Sheila. Her Off-Broadway credits include David Byrne's JOAN OF ARC: INTO THE FIRE at The Public Theater and TAMAR OF THE RIVER by Prospect Theater Company.

Having begun performances at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre in March 2018, Mean Girls picked up 12 Tony nominations, and will launch their national tour in Buffalo, NY on Sept. 21, 2019. The tour will play 24 stops across the United States during its first year on the road.

The musical features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Photo by Corinne Louie





