Mary Beth Peil and More Complete Cast of CSC's MACBETH

Classic Stage Company announces the full cast of the company's upcoming staging of William Shakespeare's Macbeth, directed by John Doyle and running October 10 - December 15 at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater at Classic Stage Company (136 E. 13th St, New York).

In addition to real-life husband and wife Corey Stoll (First Man, "House of Cards") and Nadia Bowers (Describe the Night, The Farnsworth Invention) as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, the production will feature Barzin Akhavan (Network, "Smash") as Macduff, Raffi Barsoumian (Les Liasions Dangereuses, "The Code") as Malcolm, N'Jameh Camara (The Color Purple, X: or Betty Shabazz vs. The Nation) as Lady Macduff, Erik Lochtefeld (King Kong; Napoli, Brooklyn) as Banquo, Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia, "The Good Wife") as Duncan, Antonio Michael Woodard (A Human Being, of a Sort) as Fleance and Young Macduff, and Jade Wu ("Luke Cage," Mother Courage and her Children) as Ross. Single tickets will go on sale today, August 15, at Noon.

Shakespeare's terrifying tale of revenge, murder, and madness, Macbeth traces the fallout when the darkest side of humanity cheats its way into a position of power. Its protagonists' violent ambition is famously aroused by a prophecy delivered by a group of witches, and the play has proven historically prophetic: Shakespeare's portrait of the psychology of tyranny has found itself in unsettling dialogue with societies around the world time and again. The foreboding environment of "The Scottish Play" is particularly familiar to director John Doyle, who attended school in the shadow of the play's setting, the real-life Cawdor Castle, in Inverness, Scotland.

The creative team for Macbeth includes John Doyle (Production Scenic Design), Ann Hould-Ward (Costume Design), Solomon Weisbard (Lighting Design), Matt Stine (Sound Design), Telsey + Company (Casting), Bernita Robinson (Production Stage Manager), and Stephanie Macchia (Assistant Stage Manager). The 2019-20 CSC Season will include a season-long repertory scenic design created by John Doyle and lighting plot designed by Jane Cox and Tess James. In addition, each individual production will have creative teams providing production-specific design.

Performances of Macbeth take place at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater at Classic Stage Company (136 E. 13th St, New York) October 10 - December 15:

CSC 2019-20 season memberships are now available starting at $25, and single tickets for Macbeth will go on sale today (August 15) at Noon.

Tickets for Macbeth are $75 October 10-26 and $80 October 28-December. $125 prime seats are available at all performances. Tickets and membership packages can be purchased at classicstage.org or 212.352.3101 (or toll free 866.811.4111).





