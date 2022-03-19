Martin E. Segal Theatre Center to Host Talk with Joulia Strauss

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center invites patrons to join them for an urgent conversation with Berlin-based and Russian-born theater artist Joulia Strauss about the horrific situation in Ukraine, especially for theatre artists. The Segal Center speaks for the entire New York theatre community in expressing solidarity with Ukrainian artists under siege; signalling outrage about the war crimes committed by Russia's ongoing illegal invasion into the Ukraine.

Joulia Strauss is an artist, activist and multimedia sculptor. She was born in the Soviet Union as Mari, one of Europe's last indigenous cultures with a shamanic tradition, in a theatre family. She lives in Athens and Berlin. Her sculptures, paintings, performances, drawings and video works have been seen in solo and group exhibitions, for example, at the Pergamon Museum and Martin-Gropius-Bau in Berlin, Tate Modern, Tirana Biennale, the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam, Athens Biennale, Kyiv Biennial, Moscow Biennale, ZKM | Center for Art and Media Karlsruhe and at documenta14. Strauss is the founder and organiser of Avtonomi Akadimia in Athens. Visit Joulia's website here.

The Segal Talk will be hosted and moderated by Frank Hentschker, Executive Director of The Segal Center.​

ABOUT THE SEGAL TALKS

The Time of Corona offered conversations on theatre, performance and art during the pandemic featuring with more than 200 theater artists from over 50 countries. New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, writers, and academics talked daily during the week for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Time of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand- the State of the World. In the summer of 2021 Segal Talks continued to focus on Theatre, Performance and The Political, the Segal Center's 2023 New York International Festival of the Arts Project and the 2022 Center's Public Park Project. During the pandemic The Segal Center was for a long period globally the only theatre institution creating new, original, daily content for the global field of theater and performance five days a week. Currently the Center is preparing the 4th edition of the Segal Center's global Film Festival on Theatre and Performance.

SEGAL TALKS are free, open access, without ads will be live-streamed in English from Wednesday to Friday on HowlRound Theatre Commons and on the Segal Center Facebook. This program is presented in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College. All SEGAL TALKS are archived on HowlRound, and on the Segal Center YouTube Channel.