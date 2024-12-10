Martha Graham Dance Company to Present GRAHAMDECONSTRUCTED: Cave of the Heart

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Martha Graham Dance Company’s Studio Series will continue with GrahamDeconstructed featuring a rehearsal of Martha Graham’s 1946 masterwork Cave of the Heart. The event will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 7-8, at 7pm, at the Martha Graham Studio Theater.



This GrahamDeconstructed event offers a look at how Graham’s vision and choreography came together with a remarkable set design by Isamu Noguchi and a score by Samuel Barber to create a modernist masterwork that transforms the ancient legend of Medea. The evening includes a rehearsal of the entire work with its iconic set, which will be available for audience members to explore and photograph at the end of the program.



The Cave of the Heart cast is made up of longtime stars of the Company with Xin Ying as Medea, Lloyd Knight as Jason, Laurel Dalley Smith as The Princess, and Anne Souder as The Chorus.



Tickets are $30 (general) / $20 (students), and are available online. Those unable to attend in person can join the Company’s digital membership for $20/month at patreon.com/marthagrahamdance, which includes Studio Series live streams and much more!

