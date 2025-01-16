News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Mark Mackillop Will Host Salon Starring Lillias White, Marilyn Maye, Sydney James Harcourt, and More

The event is on February 17, 2025 from 6 – 8pm.

By: Jan. 16, 2025
Mark Mackillop Will Host Salon Starring Lillias White, Marilyn Maye, Sydney James Harcourt, and More Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS top solo fundraiser, Mark Mackillop will host a salon and cocktail party fundraiser for Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS on February 17, 2025 from 6 – 8pm.

LATEST NEWS

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 16, 2025
Review Roundup: SHOW/BOAT: A RIVER Opens Off-Broadway
Original Broadway Cast of AIN'T NO MO' To Reunite For Apollo Theater Staged Reading
Photo: DRAG: The Musical Celebrates JIMBO's First Performance

The salon will be hosted at the home of Jamie Drake. Featuring Grammy Award winner Billy Stritch on the piano, currently slated to perform are Tony Award winner Lillias White (Hadestown), cabaret legend Marilyn Maye, and Sydney James Harcourt (Cats: The Jellicle Ball). More performers will be announced at a later date. 

Reservations for the salon are strictly limited to 40 people. See Mark Mackillop’s Instagram (@markmackillop) for details on how to secure an invitation. 




Videos