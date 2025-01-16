Mark Mackillop Will Host Salon Starring Lillias White, Marilyn Maye, Sydney James Harcourt, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS top solo fundraiser, Mark Mackillop will host a salon and cocktail party fundraiser for Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS on February 17, 2025 from 6 – 8pm.

The salon will be hosted at the home of Jamie Drake. Featuring Grammy Award winner Billy Stritch on the piano, currently slated to perform are Tony Award winner Lillias White (Hadestown), cabaret legend Marilyn Maye, and Sydney James Harcourt (Cats: The Jellicle Ball). More performers will be announced at a later date.

Reservations for the salon are strictly limited to 40 people. See Mark Mackillop’s Instagram (@markmackillop) for details on how to secure an invitation.