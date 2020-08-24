Mariah Rose Faith Premiers New Song For SEASONS: A NEW MUSICAL SONG-CYCLE
The song is entitled 'Touch the Sky'!
Mariah Rose Faith premiered a new song on her Youtube Channel this week called "TOUCH THE SKY."
You can view the new song here!
The song is part of a new musical song-cycle called "SEASONS," with music and lyrics by Tyler Tafolla. Tafolla is premiering this new musical song-cycle in the form of a concept album in October of 2020. The album will stream on all music platforms and proceeds will help raise money for Broadway Cares: Equity Fights Aids and Feeding America.
The concept album includes 18 new songs with music and lyrics by Tyler Tafolla. Mariah will be featured on the album alongside other Broadway stars like Desi Oakley and Adante Carter.
"SEASONS" will stream on all platforms October 15th, 2020.
