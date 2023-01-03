Maria-Christina Oliveras Joins the Cast of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY

Maria-Christina Oliveras has joined the cast of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton. Ms. Oliveras has assumed the role of Church Lady. Oliveras replaces Liza Colón-Zayas, who had to leave the production due to a scheduling conflict.

Ms. Oliveras joins a company that includes Victor Almanzar (Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven), Elizabeth Canavan (Pipeline, Last Days of Judas Iscariot), ROSAL COLÓN (A Free Man of Color, The Motherf***er with the Hat), COMMON (Selma), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Tony Award nominee for Fences, 2ST's Jitney) and Michael Rispoli (The Offer, The Deuce).

has appeared on Broadway in Amelie, Machinal, and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, and on National Tour in Hadestown. Her Off-Broadway credits include Here Lies Love; Romeo and Juliet; Parable of the Sower (Public), Pretty Filthy (Civilians), Zorba! (Encores), Taylor Mac's 24-Decade... (St. Ann's), NYTW, Atlantic, Primary Stages, Clubbed Thumb, among others. Regional: Kiss My Aztec! (Hartford Stage/Berkeley Rep/La Jolla), Soft Power (CTG/Curran), Amelie (CTG/Berkeley Rep), El Huracån (Yale Rep), Williamstown, Baltimore Centerstage, Huntington, Long Wharf, Sundance, O'Neill. Selected film and television credits include St. Vincent, "NCIS: NOLA," "The Blacklist," "L&O: SVU," "Madame Secretary."

About BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

The creative team for Between Riverside and Crazy includes scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by Keith Parham, and sound design/original music by Ryan Rumery. Casting is by Telsey + Company.