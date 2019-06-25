Margo Seibert, Andrew R. Butler, and More Join Powerhouse Season

Vassar & New York Stage and Film have announced the next wave of casting for the highly anticipated 35th Powerhouse Season in Poughkeepsie, NY, which continues through Sunday, July 28. Actors joining the annual summer play development incubator include Tony Award nominee Stephen Bogardus, Drama Desk Award nominee Margo Seibert, Obie Award winner Alfie Fuller, Obie Award winner Ching Valdes-Aran, Lucille Lortel Award winner Andrew R. Butler, Alex Breaux, and more. For tickets and more information on the season, please visit Powerhouse.Vassar.edu.

Lightning (or The Unbuttoning), the second mainstage production of the season (July 18-28), by Pulitzer Prize winner Beth Henley, directed by Mark Brokaw, will feature Alex Breaux (The Real Thing, Red Speedo), Stephanie DiMaggio (A Free Man of Color), and Obie Award winner Alfie Fuller (Is God Is, BLKS). The creative team includes Kimie Nishikawa (Scenic Design), Michael Krass (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), David Van Tieghem (Sound Design), and Dave Anzuelo (Intimacy/Fight Direction).

Annie Salem: An American Tale, the first musical workshop presentation of the 2019 Powerhouse Season (July 5-7), adapted from the novel by Mac Wellman, with book by Rachel Chavkin, music by Heather Christian, lyrics by Heather Christian and Rachel Chavkin, direction by Rachel Chavkin, and movement by Raja Feather Kelly (Fairview), will feature David Abeles (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tattiana Aqeel ("Grown"), Tony Award nominee Stephen Bogardus (Girl From The North Country), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Clifton Duncan (Carmen Jones, "Flesh and Bone"), Danaya Esperanza (Men On Boats), Brian Flores (Head Over Heels), Ari Groover (Alice By Heart), Christopher Sears (Gently Down the Stream), Drama Desk Award nominee Margo Seibert (Rocky, Octet), and Obie Award winner Ching Valdes-Aran (A Man's A Man).

The Elementary Spacetime Show, the second musical workshop presentation of the season (July 12-14), with music and lyrics by César Alvarez, book by César Alvarez and Emily Orling, and direction by Sarah Benson, will feature Jay Adana (The Woodsman), Lucille Lortel Award winner Andrew R. Butler (Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future), Cosmo Castaldi, Joshua Dominque, Sofia Dobrushin ("High Maintenance"), Jari Jones ("Tales of the City"), Mason Alexander Park(Hedwig and the Angry Inch), MiMi Scardulla (We Are the Tigers), and Terran Scott.

Sanctuary City, the third reading of the season (July 13 at 5pm), by Martyna Majok and directed by Rebecca Frecknall, will feature Sharlene Cruz (Mac Beth), Gil Perez-Abraham ("Pose"), and Austin Smith (Hamilton, Socrates).

Additional casting of the 2019 Powerhouse Season will be announced shortly.

Powerhouse Season casting is by Telsey + Company.

For tickets and more information on the season, visit Powerhouse.Vassar.edu

