Marc Kudisch, Jessica Hecht, LaTanya Richardson and More to Star in Virtual Reading of SQUEAKY

Guild Hall has announced today The John Drew Theater in association with Baltimore's Creative Alliance will present a virtual reading of SQUEAKY, a new play by Jeff Cohen. The production, which will premiere on Guild Hall's YouTube channel on Sunday, March 28 at 7:30pm EST, is directed by Bob Balaban and features a multi-award-winning cast including Jessica Hecht, Marc Kudisch, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Ben Shenkman, and Harris Yulin.

Drama Desk Award winner Jeff Cohen (The Soap Myth, The Man Who Ate Michael Rockefeller) has penned an audacious autobiographical comedy about his eccentric father, Stan "Squeaky" Cohen. Squeaky is the man who was banned from every Old Country Buffet in the metro Baltimore area - for stealing cake. He can't remember where he lost his car. He lives in Baltimore's most crime-ridden neighborhood in a ramshackle house that is a city inspection away from being condemned - and refuses to move. His son Jeff is a writer living in New York who finds himself battling his older brother Rob, a charmer with a felonious past for drug trafficking, over what is best for their father. He is being forced to reckon with childhood events he's spent a lifetime trying to forget. At its core, SQUEAKY is about wrestling with end-of-life issues while maintaining your sense of humor.

The play, originally titled Squeaky Cohen, was developed at E.A.T. (Emerging Artists Theatre) as part of their New Play Series.

This program is free of charge with the option to make an additional donation to Guild Hall. Registration Required - A link to access the program will be emailed 24 hours prior to those who register.

Jeff Cohen has been an actor, playwright, producer and director during his four-decade award- winning theater career. His work has won every major theatrical award short of the Tony, including the Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Drama League, Outer Critics, Obie and AUDELCO. He won a special 2002 Drama Desk Award for The Tribeca Playhouse Stage Door Canteen, his response to the tragedy of 9/11 in which stars from Broadway came downtown to entertain "the troops," the rescue and recovery workers at Ground Zero. His plays include The Soap Myth (starring Ed Asner and Tovah Feldshuh), The Man Who Ate Michael Rockefeller (Critics Pick in New York Times and Time Out New York) and Men of Clay (Best New Play 2005 in The City Paper, Critics Pick in Time Out New York). He may be best known for his contemporary American adaptations of such classic plays as Uncle Vanya/Uncle Jack, Woyzeck/Whoa-Jack!, Tartuffe and The Seagull/The Hamptons whose various productions have featured such actors as Laura Linney, Tammy Grimes, D.B. Sweeney, Marin Hinkle, Chris Collet and Neal Huff.

