Manhattan Theatre Club to Host Livestream With Ruben Santiago-Hudson

On May 21st at 5pm, Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson will talk with Manhattan Theatre Club Director of Artistic Producing Steve Kaus about his approach to directing MTC's 2017 Broadway premiere of August Wilson's Jitney. During this exclusive conversation, Santiago-Hudson will show footage from the Tony-Award-winning production and discuss his work on specific moments in depth.

Watch it here:

Tony and Obie Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson recently directed the world premieres of Dominique Morriseau's Skeleton Crew at the Atlantic Theatre and Paradise Blue at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. Mr. Santiago-Hudson won a Tony when he starred in August Wilson's Seven Guitars on Broadway and later went on to direct the play himslef to high praise. Other directing credits include The Piano Lesson, The First Breeze of Summer, Cabin in the Sky, and many more. The multi-award winning actor and director wrote, executive producted and starred in the HBO film "Lackawanna Blues," based on his award-winning play. It recieved several honors, including Emmy, Golden Globes, and Humanitas, National Board of Reviews and Christopher Awards. Ruben stars alongside Anika Noni Rose in BET's new drama "The Quad," premiering in January 2017.

Santiago-Hudson recurs on Showtime's "Billions" and recently starred in TNT's "Public Morals." The Lackawanna, NY native opened the Ruben Santiago-Hudson Fine Arts Learning Center in 2014 in his hometown.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You