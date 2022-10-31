Manhattan Theatre Club Announces Winter Benefit 2023 Featuring Kelli O'Hara

Manhattan Theatre Club will present its Winter Benefit on Monday, January 23 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W. 54th Street). The festive evening will feature a cocktail reception, an elegant dinner, and an exclusive, one-night-only performance by Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kelli O'Hara, accompanied by Dan Lipton.

The Winter Benefit begins with cocktails at 7:00pm, followed by dinner and the performance. All proceeds from this annual event will support MTC in developing and presenting new work with the most exciting artists in a dynamic, supportive environment, as well as producing a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights each season. In addition, this event will support MTC's renowned education program, which uses the power of live theatre and hands-on playwriting experiences to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives.

Individual tickets for MTC's Winter Benefit, including cocktails, dinner, and the show, are available for $3,000, $2,500, and $2,000. Tables of 10 are also available for $30,000, $25,000, and $20,000.

For more information on the Winter Benefit or to purchase tickets, please contact Jonquil Schaller, Manager of Special Events, at (212) 399-3000 x4147 / jschaller@mtc-nyc.org or visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/events/benefit/.

KELLI O'HARA, star of stage and screen, has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. Her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League, Outer Critics, and Olivier Nominations. She reprised the role while making her West End debut, and performed a limited engagement at Tokyo's Orb Theatre. Kelli received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in Topic's hit web series, "The Accidental Wolf," and can currently be seen as Aurora Fane on HBO's critically acclaimed series, "The Gilded Age." Other film and television credits include: "13 Reasons Why," All the Bright Places, Peter Pan Live!, "Sex & The City 2," Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, Showtime's "Master of Sex," "The Good Fight," "Blue Bloods," "N3mbers," and the animated series "Car Talk." Other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate (Tony, Drama League, OCC nominations), The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), Nice Work if You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Pajama Game (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula and Jekyll & Hyde. She was awarded the prestigious Drama League's Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre Award in 2019. In 2015, she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehar's The Merry Widow opposite Renee Fleming and returned as Despina in Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte. Her concerts have gained international acclaim, spanning from Carnegie Hall to Tokyo. She is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, The Kennedy Center Honors, and performs often alongside The New York Philharmonic. Along with her two Grammy nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World, are available on Ghostlight Records. Up next, Kelli will return to The Metropolitan Opera to debut Kevin Puts's, The Hours.

The 2022-23 season marks Lynne Meadow's 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB. Meadow was joined by Executive Producer Barry Grove in her third season, and together they have helmed MTC for 48 years. MTC's mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented since, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most exciting new as well as accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Over five decades, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway showcase into one of the country's most prestigious and award-winning theatre companies, creating approximately 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. Our productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. Our Broadway home is the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and our two Off-Broadway theatres are at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity, For more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.