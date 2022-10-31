Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Manhattan Theatre Club Announces Winter Benefit 2023 Featuring Kelli O'Hara

Manhattan Theatre Club Announces Winter Benefit 2023 Featuring Kelli O'Hara

The event will take place on Monday, January 23 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Oct. 31, 2022  

Manhattan Theatre Club will present its Winter Benefit on Monday, January 23 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W. 54th Street). The festive evening will feature a cocktail reception, an elegant dinner, and an exclusive, one-night-only performance by Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kelli O'Hara, accompanied by Dan Lipton.

The Winter Benefit begins with cocktails at 7:00pm, followed by dinner and the performance. All proceeds from this annual event will support MTC in developing and presenting new work with the most exciting artists in a dynamic, supportive environment, as well as producing a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights each season. In addition, this event will support MTC's renowned education program, which uses the power of live theatre and hands-on playwriting experiences to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives.

Individual tickets for MTC's Winter Benefit, including cocktails, dinner, and the show, are available for $3,000, $2,500, and $2,000. Tables of 10 are also available for $30,000, $25,000, and $20,000.

For more information on the Winter Benefit or to purchase tickets, please contact Jonquil Schaller, Manager of Special Events, at (212) 399-3000 x4147 / jschaller@mtc-nyc.org or visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/events/benefit/.

KELLI O'HARA, star of stage and screen, has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. Her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League, Outer Critics, and Olivier Nominations. She reprised the role while making her West End debut, and performed a limited engagement at Tokyo's Orb Theatre. Kelli received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in Topic's hit web series, "The Accidental Wolf," and can currently be seen as Aurora Fane on HBO's critically acclaimed series, "The Gilded Age." Other film and television credits include: "13 Reasons Why," All the Bright Places, Peter Pan Live!, "Sex & The City 2," Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, Showtime's "Master of Sex," "The Good Fight," "Blue Bloods," "N3mbers," and the animated series "Car Talk." Other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate (Tony, Drama League, OCC nominations), The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), Nice Work if You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Pajama Game (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula and Jekyll & Hyde. She was awarded the prestigious Drama League's Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre Award in 2019. In 2015, she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehar's The Merry Widow opposite Renee Fleming and returned as Despina in Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte. Her concerts have gained international acclaim, spanning from Carnegie Hall to Tokyo. She is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, The Kennedy Center Honors, and performs often alongside The New York Philharmonic. Along with her two Grammy nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World, are available on Ghostlight Records. Up next, Kelli will return to The Metropolitan Opera to debut Kevin Puts's, The Hours.

The 2022-23 season marks Lynne Meadow's 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB. Meadow was joined by Executive Producer Barry Grove in her third season, and together they have helmed MTC for 48 years. MTC's mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented since, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most exciting new as well as accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Over five decades, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway showcase into one of the country's most prestigious and award-winning theatre companies, creating approximately 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. Our productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. Our Broadway home is the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and our two Off-Broadway theatres are at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity, For more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

Manhattan Theatre Club Announces Winter Benefit 2023 Featuring Kelli O'Hara




Related Stories
Reviews: A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Starring Jim Parsons Photo
Reviews: A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Starring Jim Parsons
Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance officially opened on Sunday, October 30. The cast of A Man Of No Importance includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Mare Winningham as siblings Alfie and Lily Byrne, respectively, and more. Read all of the reviews for A Man of No Importance here!
Photo: Audra McDonald and Will Swenson Visit ALADDIN on Broadway Photo
Photo: Audra McDonald and Will Swenson Visit ALADDIN on Broadway
This weekend, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson stopped by Aladdin on Broadway and posed with members of the cast backstage. Check out the photo here!
Broadway Buying Guide: October 31, 2022 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: October 31, 2022
Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, October 31, 2022.
Photos: Go Inside HULAWEEN Benefit with Krakowski, Cumming, and More Photo
Photos: Go Inside HULAWEEN Benefit with Krakowski, Cumming, and More
New York Restoration Project (NYRP) celebrated over two and a half decades of championing urban green spaces and community gardens with its 26th annual Halloween Gala – Hulaween and the Seven Deadly Sins. Check out the photos here.

More Hot Stories For You


AMT Theater Announces Inaugural Black and White BenefitAMT Theater Announces Inaugural Black and White Benefit
October 31, 2022

AMT Theater, the exciting new 99-seat Off Broadway theater located at 354 West 45th Street, in the heart the theater district, its Producer Al Tapper, and Artistic Director, Tony Sportiello, announced that the venue’s inaugural Black & Shite Benefit will be held on Monday, November 7th from 6:00PM to 9:30PM at 354 West 45th Street.
Photo: Audra McDonald and Will Swenson Visit ALADDIN on BroadwayPhoto: Audra McDonald and Will Swenson Visit ALADDIN on Broadway
October 31, 2022

This weekend, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson stopped by Aladdin on Broadway and posed with members of the cast backstage. Check out the photo here!
Photos: First Look at Courage Ensemble's RENTPhotos: First Look at Courage Ensemble's RENT
October 31, 2022

Coeurage Ensemble presents its first in-person production since 2019 — a reimagined staging of Jonathan Larson’s ​Rent. This is also the first production under the leadership of new artistic director Amanda McRaven; it will be directed by Reena Dutt with Rebecca Graul serving as musical director. Check out photos here!
DIE DAG TOE GUPPIE SWEEF Comes to The Drama Factory Next MonthDIE DAG TOE GUPPIE SWEEF Comes to The Drama Factory Next Month
October 31, 2022

Motorhuis Productions bied 'n SPLINTERNUWE kinder produksie aan! Twee hansworse van die die jaar is 2052 kom vertel vir ons die storie van Guppie, 'n grenspos bewaarder.
Birmingham Hippodrome Calls For Young People To Join Young AdvocatesBirmingham Hippodrome Calls For Young People To Join Young Advocates
October 31, 2022

Birmingham Hippodrome are looking for the next cohort of people aged 14 – 22 for their Young Advocates programme.