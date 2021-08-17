Make Your Own Broadway Series Subscription at the Charleston Gaillard Center
Choose 4 or more shows and pick the exact performances you want with our Make Your Own Series Subscription
Become a Charleston Gaillard Center series subscriber to lock in the best seats at incredible Broadway performances in downtown Charleston, SC! Choose 4 or more shows and pick the exact performances you want with our Make Your Own Series Subscription. Click the button below to learn more, or visit gaillardcenter.org/series-subscription/ today!
Performances include:
An Evening with Audra McDonald
November 6 | 7:30pm
AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN
December 14 | 7:30pm
RENT
January 27 | 7:30pm
SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical
February 7, 2022 | 7:30pm
WAITRESS
April 26, 2022 | 7:30pm
BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical
May 10 & 11, 2022 | 7:30pm
(843) 242-3099
ticketing@gaillardcenter.org
Mon-Fri 11am-6pmand two hours prior to a performance.