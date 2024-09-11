Magloire's New Chamber Ballet Announced 20th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet will celebrate its 20TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON with a program of repertory works from 2007, 2014, 2015, and 2024, set to music by Boulez, Murail, Berio, and JS Bach.

Taking place September 13 & 14, 7:30 PM, at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn.

On the September program is:

Tilting/Leaning, set to Pierre Boulez' Notations for piano.

Mandragore, to music by Tristan Murail, is a 2015 duet in which the dancers "...are fearless, strong and supple as they wrap around one another, performing lifts and mutually supportive feats in an unusual mixture of power and intimacy." (Philip Gardner, Oberon's Grove, April 2015).

Lace is the oldest ballet on the program (2007), and Chaconne the most recent, premiered in the Spring. They are linked by their scores: Luciano Berio's towering violin solo Sequenza VIII is a tribute to Bach's equally iconic violin Chaconne.

In Berio's words: "To compose Sequenza VIII has been like paying a personal debt to the violin, which to me is one of the most subtle and complex of instruments. I studied violin myself...and have always maintained a strong attraction for this instrument, mixed, however, with rather tormented feelings (perhaps because I was already 13 - much too late - when I started my violin lessons)".

Reviewing Chaconne's recent premiere, Leigh Witchel wrote: "You could see (violinist Doori Na) relishing his opportunity to perform the Chaconne. He took it at a clip and not as a tragedy. (Choreographer) Magloire...had the wisdom to...concentrate on his own relationship with music and Bach. There was no confrontation; it was an assimilation and a salute. It felt like a finale, but also a benediction." (Dancelog.nyc, May 25, 2024)

The Company recently returned from a repeat tour of Germany, where they premiered Magloire's "Pi," music by Caspar Rene Hirschfeld with projected drawings by Korvin Reich. Critics were unanimously enthusiastic about the new work:

"This ballet is lovely to watch: aesthetically satisfying and exquisitely conceived." Rose Brotherton

"Nature and culture, art and science, and ultimately the artistic energy within and the life force outside, formed a unity that these days has become truly rare. Bravi !! Gisela Sonnenburg, Junge Welt, Berlin, May 24, 2024

This performance is supported by the Amphion Foundation and the Aaron Copland Fund for Music.