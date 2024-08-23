MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 80TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT Begins Streaming Today

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

The star-studded My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert is now streaming digitally on-demand in the US, UK and Canada.

The digital version of the film can be purchased or rented from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and more. All streaming locations can be found HERE.

My Favorite Things will include the full concert captured in London in December 2023 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and allow viewers to experience every performance

number and segment originally performed onstage. The landmark event celebrates the historic partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, and features iconic songs from The Sound of Music, South Pacific, Oklahoma! and more, performed by stars of the stage and screen.

The concert was headlined by recent R&H leading lady Joanna Ampil (Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific); two-time Olivier Award winner Michael Ball; television, film and stage actor Daniel Dae Kim; four-time Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman; Emmy, two-time GRAMMY and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald; Olivier Award nominee Julian Ovenden; West End sensation Lucy St. Louis; Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit; two-time Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace; and two-time Tony, two-time Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Patrick Wilson. Also featured are Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas, Jonny Labey and Jordan Shaw, among others.