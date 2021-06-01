MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses CHESS On Latest Episode

It's time to put on a coat, hop on a flight to Bangkok, and get ready to sing about the coldest of wars because hosts Bobby Traversa and Kristina Miller-Weston are back with a brand new episode of popular new podcast My Favorite Flop and it's all about "Chess"!

Set against the Cold War tensions present in the 1980s, "Chess" tells the story of a politically-driven chess tournament between two grandmasters, one American and the other Soviet Russian, and their fight over a woman who manages one and falls in love with the other. On the episode, hosts Bobby and Kristina break down the creative journey of "Chess" beginning in the early 1970s as an idea conceived by lyricist Tim Rice, to its wildly successful concept album in the mid 80s, to its troubled but healthy run in London two years later, and its eventual Broadway demise. They also touch upon the show's lasting legacy, which is largely due to its fantastic score and has led to countless revisals and revivals in attempt to finally "fix" the show over the years. It may not be exactly clear "who" should sing "Someone Else's Story" or where "Pity The Child" should come in the plott, but the theatre world is definitely a better place with Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Tim Rice's epic songs in it!

My Favorite Flop is the brainchild of hosts Bobby Traversa (former Executive Vice President, The STAGE Network) and Kristina Miller-Weston (Jersey Boys; Barbie Live!) and was born out of their love for musical theatre and their desire to celebrate the lesser-knowns and also-rans. Each episode explores a different Broadway "flop" and lovingly looks at the show itself, its history, and perhaps some of the surrounding factors that may have led to its ultimate demise. Over the course of this podcast, Bobby and Kristina hope their positivity and enthusiasm help to de-stigmatize the word "flop" and change the narrative that "flop = bad."

Ben Rimalower is best known as the author and star of the long-running solo plays, "Patti Issues" and "Bad with Money", as well as from his appearances on "The Real Housewives of New York City" as Countess Luann's cabaret director. He is also the host of the Broadway Podcast Network/Broadwayworld co-productions, "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" and "Next Year, Some Year."