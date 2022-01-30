MUSICAL THEATRE MELODIES to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of GREASE

The next Musical Theatre Melodies broadcast, hosted by Rob Morrison on 96.5 FM on Tuesday, February 1 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey musical GREASE from the 1972 original Broadway cast recording starring Barry Bostwick, Carole Demas, Adrienne Barbeau, Don Billett, Walter Bobbie, Jim Borrelli, James Canning, Daniel Deitch, Katie Hanley, Tom Harris, Ilene Kristen, Dorothy Leon, Timothy Meyers, Kathi Moss, Alan Paul, Joy Rinaldi, Marya Small and Garn Stephens.

This will be preceded by an introduction to the musical by Los Angeles-based actress/singer (and one-time wife of Jim Jacobs) Denise Nettleton Jacobs, who will share her memories of playing 'Marty' on tour and taking over the role during the original Broadway run; plus touring the world with Jim to attend international productions of the musical.

The programme will conclude with a selection of additional songs written for the 1978 film version from the soundtrack recordings featuring Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta, Frankie Valli and Sha-Na-Na. The original Broadway production of Grease ran 3,338 and is the 16th longest running musical in Broadway history. The show went on to become one of the most popular film musicals of all time. It spawned Broadway revivals in 1994 and 2007, three productions in the West End, a film sequel, Grease 2, productions around the world, including Australia in 1972 (with major revivals in 1992, 1998, 2001, 2005 and 2013) and most recently Grease: Live, a highly rated 2016 TV musical.

The broadcast of Musical Theatre Melodies will be heard on February 1 in the US at 5 - 7 a.m. EST in New York = 2 - 4 a.m. PST Los Angeles time, and 9 - 11 p.m. EDT local Melbourne time; (= 10 a.m. - 12 noon GMT in Britain.) For those listening in via the Internet on 96.5 Inner FM's website, click here or go to the Inner FM homepage by clicking here and follow the links from "Listen Live" on the top menu.