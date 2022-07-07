Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MUR DOES MUR Premieres in July at wild project as Part of Their 2022 Wild Culture Initiative

The event runs on July 15 & 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Jul. 7, 2022  
wild project's 2022 Wild Culture initiative continues with MUR DOES MUR, with music, lyrics, and visuals by the performance artist Mur. MUR DOES MUR performs on July 15 & 16 at 7:30 p.m. at wild project (195 E. 3rd Street, between Avenues A & B). Tickets are $26 and are available by calling the wild project box office at 212-228-1195 or by visiting thewildproject.org.

MUR DOES MUR takes audiences on a journey through personal stories and reimagined songs from their original Off-Broadway musicals, including Vagina Town, Requiem, Trees, and Children Of The Earth.

MUR DOES MUR is a theatrical and visual self-portrait that blurs the line of performance art and a classical recital. The music explores the balance of social and spiritual life on earth.

MUR DOES MUR is performed by Mur, Aisha Kerensa, and Anna Bikales on harp with special guest appearances.

Mur is a New York City based composer and performance artist. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, The Cut, PAPER, Nylon, and Vogue. Mur has exhibited and performed solo works in collaboration with La MaMa, National Sawdust, Guggenheim (with Anthony Roth Costanzo), Le Poisson Rouge (with Justin Vivian Bond), and as a special guest for Alan Cumming at Club Cumming. Commissioned works include Nordstrom, Soho House, Illesteva, and Susan Alexandra for New York Fashion Week. Follow Mur @murnewyork



