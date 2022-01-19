MTI Releases Theatrical Rights for NEWSIES JR.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announced that the 60-minute Broadway Junior musical Newsies JR. is now available for licensing in the U.S, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Based on the 1992 motion picture and the full-length 2012 Broadway musical licensed by MTI, Newsies JR. is inspired by the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899 and features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

At this past weekend's Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta, GA, attendees were treated to a special panel about Newsies JR. featuring original Broadway cast members, Kara Lindsay (Katherine) and Tommy Bracco (Spot Conlon). The cast members shared backstage memories and performed songs from the musical including, "Watch What Happens" and "Brooklyn's Here."

While thousands of organizations will now have the opportunity to produce Newsies JR. in their communities, the first licensed production of the show was presented by The Penguin Project's Peoria, Illinois chapter on January 14th. The Penguin Project focuses its mission on empowering children with special needs through theatre, an ideal organization to perform Newsies JR. with its message of courage and perseverance, as all the roles are filled by young artists with developmental disabilities. The cast were joined on stage by a dedicated group of "peer mentors" - children the same age who have volunteered to work side-by-side with them through four months of rehearsals and through the final performance. By providing access to community theater, The Penguin Project demonstrates that the special challenges of a disability should not handicap a child's ability to participate in life's experiences.

According to Dr. Andy Morgan, the Founder and CEO of The Penguin Project, "I am amazed at how popular Newsies JR. is with the kids. They just LOVE it! Many came to the rehearsal process already knowing the movie, the Broadway show, and the songs." More information on The Penguin Project can be found at www.penguinproject.org

The musical follows newsboy Jack Kelly as he rallies a band of fellow "newsies" against the powerful New York newspaper publishers when they raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense. Together, they learn they are stronger united and create a movement that will change history. Including the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies JR. is an energetic show full of spirit and heart.

"We are thrilled that Disney's Newsies has been adapted for a 60-minute Broadway Junior version of the show," stated John Prignano, MTI's Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education and Development. "With the release of Newsies JR., even more theatres and academies will bring this inspirational story and rousing songs to stages across the country."

The release of Newsies JR. also kicks off a new initiative to support MTI show launches with the addition of town hall-style events on zoom for educators and directors. MTI Classroom, MTI's education and outreach division will host the first town hall centered around Newsies JR. to provide information and tools for organizations mounting their own productions. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions and get the inside scoop on everything related to the show. MTI Classroom Presents "Disney's Newsies JR. Town Hall" is free to attend and will take place on January 26, 2022 from 2pm-3pm ET. Learn more and register HERE.

For licensing and additional information about Disney's Newsies JR., please visit https://www.mtishows.com/newsiesjr