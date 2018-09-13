MTI Acquires Rights to BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has secured worldwide licensing rights to the Tony and Grammy award-winning hit Broadway show, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

The life of one of pop music's greatest performers and songwriters takes center stage in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. The show begins at Carnegie Hall in 1971 with Carole King singing "So Far Away". It then transitions to Brooklyn in 1958 when 16-year-old Carole Klein tells her mother she is going into Manhattan to try to sell a song to music publisher Donnie Kirshner, who was impressed and encourages her to write more. She attends Queens College and meets lyricist Gerry Goffin. The two marry and collaborate and in the decade that follows, they produce a string of classic hits while forming a lasting friendship with another composing couple, Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann. When Carole's personal life faces serious challenges, ultimately, the real-life Carole not only perseveres, but becomes a legend, stepping out of the shadows with "Tapestry," a deeply personal collection of songs that becomes one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Beautiful's book by Douglas McGrath tells the story of the early life and career of Carole King, using songs that she wrote, often together with Goffin, and other contemporary hit songs by Mann, Weil, Phil Spector and others. Beautiful features a songlist including such timeless hits as, "So Far Away," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "You've Got a Friend," "I Feel the Earth Move," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" and many more.

The original production of Beautiful received its world premiere at the Curran Theatre, San Francisco, in October 2013. It made its Broadway debut at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in January 2014. A West End production began in February 2015, and a U.S. tour launched in September of that year.

Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI stated: "Sitting in the Sondheim theatre, you can't help but smile at the audience's elation and recognition each time a song begins. The enduring and ubiquitous Carole King catalogue, blended with many other greatest hits of the era, are instantly familiar to audience members of all generations because these songs are everywhere even today. As told by Doug McGrath, Carole King's life story is funny and quite moving. It is an uplifting story of independence, self-empowerment and of course tremendous success. Anyone who sees the show wants to turn around and see it again--What more could a producer ask for? We are extremely proud to represent this exciting musical."

