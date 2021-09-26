MOULIN ROUGE!'s Catherine Zuber Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical

Catherine Zuber has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical for MOULIN ROUGE!.

Catherine Zuber received a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award Honour for her work on Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Her select Broadway credits include Mrs. Doubtfire, My Fair Lady (Tony, Drama Desk & OCC Awards), Oslo, War Paint (Drama Desk & OCC awards), Fiddler on the Roof, The King and I (Olivier, Tony and OCC awards), Gigi (Drama Desk Award), The Royal Family (Tony Award), South Pacific (Tony Award), The Coast of Utopia (Tony Award), The Light in the Piazza (Tony Award), Awake and Sing! (Tony Award). She is a 2017 recipient of the Irene Sharaff Lifetime Achievement Award, and she was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2016.

Baz Luhrmann's luscious film comes to life on stage in one of the most eye-popping shows to ever hit Broadway. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of over-the-top excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! In this breath-taking new musical, the Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage, in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - LOVE, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.